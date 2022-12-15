Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek crowned ITF World Champions 2022

Rafael Nadal has been elected the ITF World Champion for his incredible 2022 season, his fifth time winning the award. In a year that saw him take the lead in the Slam race for the first time in his career, the Spaniard won the Australian Open and the French Open, taking his tally up to 22.

He also won two more titles during the year -- the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the year and the Mexican Open after the Australian Open. He finished the season at World No. 2, just behind compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking on the occasion of receiving the award, the 22-time Grand Slam champion remarked that he was "very happy" to be awarded the honor and that he was extremely grateful to his team and fans around the world.

“I’m very happy to be named ITF World Champion for the fifth time. When I first won the award in 2008, I would not have expected to still be playing at such a high level 14 years later," Nadal said.

"It was really special to win the Australian Open for a second time, and of course to win Roland Garros. I am really grateful for the support of my team and my fans around the world and, I am already looking forward to the 2023 season,” Nadal added.

Meanwhile, WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek was crowned the ITF World Champion on the women's side, the first Polish woman to receive the honor. In addition to winning two Majors - the French Open and the US Open - the Pole recorded the longest win-streak of the century with her 37-match unbeaten run and also won four WTA 1000 titles across the year.

Having ascended to the top of the WTA rankings after Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement in March, Swiatek never let go of the position, winning tournament after tournament to position herself as the player to beat in 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the 21-year-old stated that the award showed how far she had come this year and extended her gratitude to her team, family and fans in Poland as well as around the world who cheered her on.

“This was a big year for me, and such significant awards show me how far I've come,” Swiatek said. “I appreciate it and I want to thank the ITF. It wouldn’t have happened without my team, my family, and my fans from Poland and all over the world. Consider it our joint award for amazing adventures on court in 2022.”

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek both in action at the United Cup later

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will be at the United Cup in 2023

Iga Swiatek will kickstart her 2023 season with the World Tennis League in Dubai at the end of 2022, following which she will travel to Australia for the United Cup representing Poland. Combined with compatriot Hubert Hurkacz's World No. 11 ranking, Poland will be the third seed in the tournament.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, will play the United Cup as his first preparatory event, representing fourth seed Spain, thanks to Paula Badosa's World No. 13 finish on the WTA side. While Spain is drawn in Group D with Australia and Great Britain, Poland is in Group B along with Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

