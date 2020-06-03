Roger Federer

Roger Federer's continued relevance despite his advancing age is one of the many traits that make him such a global icon. And even though he may have never been able to match the sheer physicality of someone like Rafael Nadal, 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash believes Federer's smooth shot-making is a deadly weapon in its own right.

Cash even likened Federer to an electric car, saying it is incredible how the Swiss continues to be so efficient and consistent.

Federer hasn't won a Grand Slam for over two years now, with his rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic winning them all during this period. But the Swiss' aura and stature haven't diminished one bit; in fact, he was recently declared to be the highest earning athlete in the world.

From pundits to ex-players to fans all over the globe, the Roger Federer admiration society is growing in numbers despite the Swiss nearing the end of his storied career. And Pat Cash, who was part of a round-table discussion with veteran tennis journalists Ubaldo Scanagatta and Steve Flink, reinforced just what makes Federer so great.

Roger Federer's streak of 36 consecutive Slam quarterfinals is his greatest record: Pat Cash

Pat Cash described Roger Federer's consistency as truly phenomenal

. Asked to give his take on the head-to-head between Federer and Nadal, Cash said:

"Roger's incredibly consistent. I think his greatest records are 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals and 23 consecutive Grand Slam semifinals. That is absolutely phenomenal."

Advertisement

Cash himself was plagued by inconsistency throughout his career, which is why he always looked up to players like Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors. Both Rosewall and Connors managed to stay competitive in their 30s, and now Federer is doing the same - much to the Aussie's amazement.

Cash also said Roger Federer is truly a one-of-a-kind player, whose technique would be nearly impossible for anyone to replicate.

"You wouldn't necessarily coach the way Roger Federer plays, or like John McEnroe, or Jimmy Connors," Cash said. "You wouldn't coach them like that because only a few people can play that way. The different technical nuances that Federer has...the way that he moves is just absolutely phenomenal."

Roger Federer's left wrist is smaller than my granddaughter's, Rafael Nadal's got more power: Cash

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal (R)

Cash compared Roger Federer's lithe movement and efficient play with Rafael Nadal's more muscular style, and said they both have their own advantages.

"Rafa's probably got more power but Federer moves so lightly...I know he jokes about his left hand, where he has his watch on. I often say this to people, that his left wrist is smaller than my granddaughter's," Cash said.

"Obviously his bones are very strong or otherwise they'd break...he's kind of light with these muscles on. It's like a racing car with a light chassis, with a light frame, and this massive engine on it which can go on forever and not have any problems. And that's way I sort of see Federer; he's like an electric car.

"Rafa's like a Ferrari - which is often in the workshop, often broken down - but when it goes you can really hear it. It's like - rawrrrrr! There's nothing better than hearing that. But all of a sudden there's this - whoosh! - this electric car goes past. 'What was that?' 'That was Roger Federer'," Cash added.

Comparing Roger Federer's game to an electric car is an apt tribute for the Swiss who won his first Grand Slam title in 2003 - a time when electric cars were few and far between. The very fact that Federer still manages to compete and win against people half his age reinforces the idea that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would have tasted success in any era.