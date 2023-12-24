Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Paula Badosa and other tennis stars spread Christmas cheer to fans with holiday greetings

Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other tennis stars wished fans a Merry Christmas ahead of the festive holiday, spreading cheer and joy to millions around the globe.

Nadal wished his fans a Merry Christmas and all the best for the new year through his tennis academy, posting a long video on social media in which he shared his greetings in Spanish.

Paula Badosa wished fans a Merry Christmas, writing on social media:

"Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Bon Nadal."

Jannik Sinner extended a similar greeting, adding that he looked forward to seeing his fans soon in Australia at the start of the next tennis season.

"Merry Christmas everyone! Enjoy this time with your loved ones and see you soon in Aus," Sinner wrote on his social media.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev took to Instagram to do the same, wishing their fans on Christmas.

"Merry Christmas to everyone. I wish you all happiness, success and health. This year has been fantastic and I can't wait to create more memories with you next year," Tsitsipas said.

"Merry Christmas from me and all my friends celebrating in Sydney," Zverev joked, pointing to an empty sofa next to him.

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, shared a photo of her practicing tennis on Christmas Eve, ahead of her return to tennis next year at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Amanda Anisimova's Instagram stories

Here are more greetings from other players:

Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and others descend in Australia to kickstart their 2024 campaigns

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Following a lengthy injury break in 2023, Rafael Nadal will return to action at the ATP 250 Brisbane International in 2024, with the help of a wildcard. He will be joined there by the likes of Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and others.

"I have finally had good training weeks at a level that allows me the possibility to compete again. I have gone through many phases, but I today I think it's time: I'm coming back in a tournament, a 250 tournament. I know it's a difficult tournament but I hope to be ready to compete. I don't aspire to anything else -- to be competitive," Nadal said about his expectations in Brisbane.

After that, he will appear at the Australian Open, a tournament he has won twice in his career so far (2009 and 2022).

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has not confirmed any lead-up tournaments ahead of the Australian Open yet. Paula Badosa, who also had a injury-hit 2023 season, recently played at the World Tennis League in the United Arab Emirates, where she played a couple of women's doubles and mixed doubles matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, are both set to start 2024 at the United Cup, representing Greece and Germany respectively.

