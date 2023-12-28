"Rafael Nadal has the knife between his teeth" - Roberto Bautista Agut on fellow Spaniard's comeback

Roberto Bautista Agut recently gave his thoughts on the comeback of his compatriot, Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has been out of the game since the beginning of 2023. He sustained a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open and had been sidelined ever since. The Spaniard, since then, has undergone a successful arthroscopic surgery and is now gearing up to make a comeback in the 2024 season.

Recently, the 22-time Grand Slam champion's compatriot, Roberto Bautista Agut was asked about Rafael Nadal's comeback to the tennis circuit. He was asked whether he believes that the Spaniard will win the French Open - his most successful Grand Slam tournament, where he has secured 14 titles.

In response, Bautista Agut expressed that he believes that the former World No. 1 will be ready for action and will give in all his efforts to have a successful year. The 35-year-old asserted that Nadal's unyielding competitive spirit will undoubtedly propel him to deliver his absolute best on the court.

"I don't know, but he has the knife between his teeth and is going to put all his effort into having a good year, that's for sure. I know him and I know how competitive he is," Bautista Agut said (via Marca).

The Spaniard will make his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International which is slated to commence on December 31. The tournament will have an impressive roster of tennis players, including the likes of Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Naomi Osaka, and Ben Shelton.

"Rafael Nadal is a legend of our sport" - Novak Djokovic

Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic was recently in Riyadh to play an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz, as a part of the Riyadh Season festival. During an interview, the Serb shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's comeback.

Djokovic expressed his belief in the Spaniard's ability to perform at his best and silence any doubters who questioned his abilities.

“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest. Many times, they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic also stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is "a legend" of the game who will not only make a comeback for the sake of it but will strive to make a strong return to win another Grand Slam.

“He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play — let’s say — on a medium level, play a few matches. He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam,” he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here