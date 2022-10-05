"Rafael Nadal knows how to dissect a player's game and kind of just make him feel terrible on the court" - Seb Korda and Karen Khachanov on why they'd like to play like the Spaniard for a day

In a newly released ATP video on social media, many players chose Rafael Nadal as the player they'd want to be for a week.

Nadal has won almost everything there is to win in the sport and his achievements haven't gone unnoticed by his colleagues.

Sebastian Korda said that he admired the Spaniard's ability to dissect his opponent's game and make him "feel terrible."

"Nadal. He knows how to dissect a player's game and kind of just make him feel terrible on the court," Korda said.

Karen Khachanov also picked Nadal so that he could hit those "incredible" banana shots.

"Rafa, to know how it feels to be a leftie and to make those incredible shots - banana shots," said Khachanov.

Nikoloz Basilashvili picked Nadal for his prowess on clay.

"I would pick Rafa on clay. Very low chances of something could go wrong," he said.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, picked both Nadal and Novak Djokovic, calling them "the best players."

"Rafa or Novak. I mean, they are the best players. So just to see and feel what is it," he said.

"This is a complicated year because of family matters" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal trains in the gym during at the 2022 Laver Cup - Day One

Rafael Nadal is in the midst of an incredible season. The Spaniard has won two Majors this year, the Australian Open and the French Open, to take the lead in the Grand Slam race.

In an interview with MARCA, however, Nadal said it has been a complicated year due to family matters.

"This is a complicated year because of family matters. For now I'm experiencing joys and difficult moments," the 22-time Major winner said.

Nadal also put retirement suggestions to bed, clarifying his intention to continue "carrying the name of Spain around the world."

"I hope it is not implied with this event and award that my career is over, far from it. At least that is not the intention. The intention is to continue carrying the name of Spain around the world, and competing," he added.

Nadal is currently awaiting the birth of his first child while recovering from an abdominal muscle tear. It is unclear exactly when he will return to the tour.

