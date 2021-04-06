Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Rafael Nadal leads the list of most followed tennis players on Twitter, Roger Federer comes in 2nd

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2019
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2019
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share the record for most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis, with 20 majors apiece. The two men have redefined Open-era tennis with a rivalry that has been the cornerstone of the sport for over 15 years now.

But while Federer and Nadal may be tied on the number of Grand Slams won, the Spaniard has a significant edge when it comes to the number of followers on the social media platform Twitter.

13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal has more than 15.7 million followers on the micro-blogging site. That's a lead of 3 million over Federer, who has 12.7 million followers and comes in at No. 2 on the list.

23-time Major winner Serena Williams is the most followed female tennis player on Twitter, and No. 3 on the overall list. The 39-year-old currently has 10.8 million followers.

India's Sania Mirza comes in fourth place on the overall list with 9.22 million followers.

Novak Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the list of most followed tennis players on Twitter

Novak Djokovic; Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in August 2013 in New York City
Novak Djokovic; Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in August 2013 in New York City

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, comes in fifth place on the overall list with 8.79 million followers. And five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova, who retired from the game last year, is in sixth position on the list with 8.57 million followers.

Advertisement

The Russian is followed by three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, who has 3.51 million followers. The top 10 list is rounded out by Grand Slam winners Juan Martin del Potro (3.29 million), Caroline Wozniacki (3.01 million) and Ana Ivanovic (2.76 million).

The detailed list of the top 30 most followed tennis players on Twitter, comprising a mix of past and present tennis players, shows that 20 players have more than 1 million followers on the social media site.

Naomi Osaka made a big impact on social media last year amid the Black Lives Matter movement, and has won two of the last three Majors on the women's side. The Japanese has 946,000 followers on Twitter, and is ranked No. 22 on the list.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 13:38 IST
comments icon
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी