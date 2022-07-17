Rafael Nadal leads his tennis academy's golf team to 1st place finish in latest leg of FGB Hexagonal Golf Circuit

Rafael Nadal once more showcased his prowess on the golf course, leading his tennis academy's golf team to a joint-first place finish in the 4th leg of the FBG Hexagonal Circuit team competition in Mallorca on Sunday.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy team finished alongside the Balneario Illetas and Gran Folies Beach Club's golf team with a total score of 96 in the scratch scoring, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion shooting their best score (37 Stableford).

In the individual scores also, the World No. 3 finished in the joint-first spot with his tally of 71, one below the par score of 72. However, the trophy went to the other team, since their worst player's score was better than the score of the worst player on the former World No. 1's team.

In addition to the 36-year-old, his tennis academy was represented by Peter Mason (34 Stableford), Miguel Angel Nadal (25 Stableford) and Jorge Jose Alborch (21 Stableford).

In the Handicap scoring method, however, the team finished tied in 10th position, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion scoring 36 points and tied for 39th position individually.

Last year, the Mallorcan's team finished fifth in the final, once again thanks mainly to his exploits. The former World No. 1 powered through his foot injury back then to lead his team, but whether he will be able to do the same in the coming months too with a packed schedule remains to be seen.

Rafael Nadal scheduled to compete at National Bank Open, is expected to play full US Open series

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play at the National Bank Open in Montreal up next

On the tennis side of things, Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from an abdomen injury that forced him to retire from the semifinals of the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships. Two matches away from winning his third title at SW19, the 22-time Grand Slam champion withdrew ahead of his clash against Nick Kyrgios, thereby bringing to an end his shot at the Calendar Grand Slam.

The Mallorcan was supposed to stay on the sidelines for 3-4 weeks, meaning he will be fit in time for the US Open series starting in August. He is part of the line-up at the National Bank Open in Montreal, where he is a five-time winner.

The 36-year-old will be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas among many others in Canada, and will have to fight through a very strong line-up.

The former World No. 1 is also likely to play at the Cincinnati Masters the week after that, preparing himself as best as possible for his return to the US Open after three long years.

