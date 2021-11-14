Rafael Nadal returns to the golf course, helps his team finish 5th in FGB Hexagonal Golf Circuit

Rafael Nadal recently hit the golf course alongside his uncle and former Barcelona defender Miguel Angel Nadal. The 20-time Slam champion played in the final of the FBG Hexagonal Circuit team competition in Mallorca on Saturday.

Also in Nadal's team were Antonio de Luca and Peter Mason, who represented the 35-year-old's academy in the town. Nadal's contingent finished fifth in the tournament which had a total of 80 different teams and over 500 players, some of whom were professionals.

Erwin Quiñonez Herrera @ErwinQH_ A menos de un mes de volver a disputar un torneo oficial de tenis, Rafael Nadal participó este #13Nov junto a su tío Miquel Ángel Nadal, en la final del Circuito Hexagonal FBG, representando a su academia de Manacor en el campo de T Golf Country Club de Calviá (Mallorca). A menos de un mes de volver a disputar un torneo oficial de tenis, Rafael Nadal participó este #13Nov junto a su tío Miquel Ángel Nadal, en la final del Circuito Hexagonal FBG, representando a su academia de Manacor en el campo de T Golf Country Club de Calviá (Mallorca). https://t.co/6fDM9f7bU9

Rafael Nadal is known to be a big fan of golf, and has even played in some pro-am tournaments in the past. In 2020, Nadal finished fourth in the Balearic Golf Championship. He also participated in this year's edition of the event, despite his foot injury, and finished sixth.

After a pain-ridden run at Washington in July - his last tour-level appearance - the 35-year-old stayed back to play a round of golf at the Congressional Country Club. Nadal also received invitations to play the Spanish Open and the Mallorca Golf Open a couple of months ago.

However, the Spaniard reportedly turned down the opportunity to participate in the two European tour events.

Rafael Nadal to return to the tennis court at Abu Dhabi in December

Rafael Nadal getting treatment for his foot at the 2021 French Open

Rafael Nadal's 2021 season was derailed by a series of injury problems. After playing the Australian Open while dealing with a back issue, the Spaniard saw his chronic foot injury flare up at the end of the clay season - which culminated in a semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

Although Nadal then made a brief appearance at the Washington Open, he was forced to skip both Wimbledon and the US Open. The Spaniard subsequently called time on his 2021 season, declaring that he would only return next year.

Rafael Nadal has made plenty of progress in the time since though. After a minor operation on his foot, he was spotted back on the practice courts last month.

Nadal will be playing the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December, and he plans on playing another exhibition in Qatar in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian Open.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 35-year-old will be vying for his 21st Major title in Melbourne. If he does manage to do that, it would give him the lead in the all-time Slam race that he is currently locked in with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Edited by Musab Abid