Rafael Nadal could leave the US Open and return home to Mallorca amid wife's pregnancy situation: Reports

Rafael Nadal could reportedly leave the US Open and return home to his wife, who is pregnant with their child and is currently admitted to a clinic.

Last week, it was reported that the Spaniard's wife Maria Francisca Perello was admitted to a clinic in Palma, Mallorca. Later reports from MARCA claimed that she was recovering well and the couple's baby is out of danger.

It was also reported that Perello is expected to remain in the hospital until at least the 34th week of pregnancy.

Now, a report from Spanish daily La Razon states that Rafael Nadal could leave the US Open and return to Mallorca to be with his wife if she undergoes surgery or goes into labor prematurely.

The King of Clay's family is far from pleased with the fact that his wife's medical condition has been revealed to the public and are looking for a member of staff at the clinic who could have disclosed it.

Reports of Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello expecting a child started circulating on June 22 and the former confirmed it later that month.

Nadal_France 2️⃣2️⃣ 🏆 @Nadal_Fr 🤰 Grâce à des images captées aujourd’hui à la sortie de son entraînement par les caméras du journal Ultima Hora, Rafa a confirmé lui même l’information comme quoi sa femme et lui allaient devenir parents dans les mois à venir. Félicitations à eux ! Grâce à des images captées aujourd’hui à la sortie de son entraînement par les caméras du journal Ultima Hora, Rafa a confirmé lui même l’information comme quoi sa femme et lui allaient devenir parents dans les mois à venir. Félicitations à eux ! ❤️🤰 https://t.co/vrBQNWqH6Y

Rafael Nadal has reached 2R of US Open, faces Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Rinky Hijikata

Rafael Nadal is currently competing at the US Open and is into the second round after defeating wildcard Rinky Hijikata in four sets. The Aussie took the opening set 6-4 but the 36-year-old bounced back to win the next three sets and seal his place in the next round.

Here, Nadal will be up against Fabio Fognini, who overcame Aslan Karatsev in five sets in the first round. The two will lock horns for the 18th time, with the King of Clay leading the head-to-head 13-4.

The last time they met at the US Open was in the third round in 2015 and Fognini came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

However, Nadal will enter the match as the favorite to win given his current form. The Spaniard is yet to lose a Grand Slam fixture this year and will look to maintain that record for the entirety of the US Open. If he is fit, Nadal will likely go all the way and win the tournament for a record-equalling fifth time.

If Nadal defeats Fognini, he will face either 32nd seed Miomir Kecmanovic or Richard Gasquet in the third round of the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan