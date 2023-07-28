"Rafael Nadal is looking forward to retiring on the court in 2024, let's hope Carlos Alcaraz will let us win something then" - Spaniard's uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni has revealed that the Spaniard is looking forward to retiring on the court next year. He also joked that Carlos Alcaraz will let the 37-year-old win a title before he hangs up his racquet.

Having struggled with injuries throughout his career, Nadal has been beset by physical issues over the last 12 months. He controlled a recurring foot injury with pain-killing injections to win the French Open in 2022.

Later at the Wimbledon Championships, he picked up an abdominal injury and had to spend some time on the sidelines. He was last seen in action at the Australian Open earlier this year, where he made a second-round exit.

In late May, Nadal announced at a press conference that he was taking an indefinite break from the sport. He also stated that 2024 could be his final year on the ATP tour.

Toni Nadal, who coached the 22-time Grand Slam winner from his formative years till the end of 2016, reiterated Rafael Nadal's desire to return to the ATP Tour in 2024 and possibly win a title too — if Carlos Alcaraz allowed him to do so.

"Rafa is fine, on vacation, wanting to hit the court in 2024. Let's hope Alcaraz lets us win something then. He is excited to come back and retire on the track," he said. (via Marca)

In Rafael Nadal's absence, Carlos Alcaraz has won a plethora of titles, the most notable ones being the US Open last year and the Wimbledon Championships earlier this month.

Nadal, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a holiday with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son. The former World No. 1 even shared a few scenes pictures with his fans on social media.

Novak Djokovic could lose motivation once Rafael Nadal retires, predicts Boris Becker's former coach

Novak Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Boris Becker's former coach Gunter Bresnik believes that Novak Djokovic could lose motivation to compete at the highest level in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's absence.

While Federer walked away from the sport at the Laver Cup last year, Nadal is expected to do the same at some point in 2024. Djokovic, on the other hand, has managed to stay in good shape physically and could compete on the tour for a few more years.

Bresnik has opined that playing against the likes of Nadal, Federer, and Andy Murray is what drove Djokovic to reach his best as a player.

"I have a theory that rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray led to Djokovic's best performances. Not only in the match, but also at half time, during training or preparing for a match. And that rivalry does not exist with Alcaraz," he said.

"I have always said that Djokovic will lose motivation once there is no more constant competition with Nadal and Federer, and he has won 23 Grand Slam titles," he added.

