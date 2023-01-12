Rafael Nadal loses practice match against Hubert Hurkacz ahead of 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal played a practice match against World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, but went down fighting in a 7-6, 7-5 effort.

The unofficial match was part of a 4-day long schedule of exhibition practice matches, with limited tickets to several star-studded sessions. Plenty of fans turned up over the last few days to watch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, and Coco Gauff. Prices were as low as $10 and all the proceeds will go towards the Australian Tennis Foundation.

With Hurkacz and Nadal in the same quarter of the draw, it is safe to say the 90-minute practice would have contributed to their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz later posted a picture with the Spaniard after the practice session on Twitter, thanking him for his time.

"Thanks @RafaelNadal for a great practice today. Good to be back in Melbourne," the Pole wrote on Twitter.

With World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of the action due to a right leg injury, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be the top seed at the 2023 Australian Open. He will begin his campaign against Britain's Jack Draper in the first round.

Rafael Nadal's projected path at the 2023 Australian Open

The draw for the 2023 Australian Open was released on Thursday. Top seed Rafael Nadal finds himself in the same quarter as last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev, second-ranked American Frances Tiafoe, and tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The Spaniard's title defense at next week's Australian Open will begin by facing Jack Draper. A second-round encounter against either Mackenzie McDonald or Brandon Nakashima will subsequently await the top seed.

31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka could potentially face the Spaniard in the third round. In the fourth round, he could meet the likes of Karen Khachanov and Frances Tiafoe.

If the 35-year-old makes it to the last eight, we could have a repeat of last year's epic final against Daniil Medvedev. A potential semi-final match against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Felix-Auger Aliassime is also on the cards before the possibility of a final showdown with nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

