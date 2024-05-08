"Rafael Nadal is loved so much, tennis will never be the same" - Fans delighted as Coco Gauff fawns over Spaniard ahead of his impending retirement

Coco Gauff recently spoke her mind on Rafael Nadal's legacy. Tennis fans on social media took notice of Gauff's words on the subject and many reacted to them passionately.

Right now, both Gauff and Nadal are in Rome preparing for their respective openers at this year's Italian Open. At a recent press conference in Rome, Gauff was asked about her thoughts on the legacy that is going to be left behind by Nadal as he inches closer to his retirement. In her response, Gauff said:

"I remember last year at Roland Garros, he touched me on the back and said, 'Hi, good job.' I didn't respond like till 20 tiles already down the stairs because I couldn't believe he spoke to me. I think it's little things like that that I'll miss seeing on tour. The way he carries himself is just great. His legacy is going to be something that is almost, like, unmatched when it comes to just the intensity in which he approaches everything."

One set of fans on social media echoed Gauff's sentiments and highlighted the void that would be left behind by Nadal once he calls time on his illustrious career.

"Rafa is loved so much. Nobody will ever be like him and tennis will never be the same," one fan wrote.

"The unmatched legacy of the greatest champion of any sport across any era," another fan commented.

"Very beautifully said. His absence will be a huge vacuum in the tennis universe," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans lauded Gauff for her words.

"Well said, Coco! It is always nice to hear other athletes' perspectives about the impact great players have had and why," wrote one fan.

"Coco your explanation of feelings is a tribute to you and to Rafa I am sure he is overwhelmed by your statement. How lucky tennis is to have a talent and record like Rafa and a player of your talent to appreciate it," commented another fan.

"As usual Coco says something beautiful and meaningful! So true and great to hear from a great player," another fan wrote.

"Wow beautiful for you Rafael Nadal, from our beloved Coco Gauff," chimed in yet another fan.

Coco Gauff picked Rafael Nadal as her "dream" mixed doubles partner earlier this year

Coco Gauff during a charity event ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

During her BNP Paribas Open campaign earlier this year in Indian Wells, Coco Gauff was asked to choose her "dream" mixed doubles partner. While the reigning US Open champion initially picked Ben Shelton, she later said that she would only play with her compatriot for fun.

After she was nudged more about the subject, she picked Nadal.

"Probably, Rafa then," Gauff said in an interview on the official Instagram handle of the BNP Paribas Open.

The American is slated to start her campaign at the tournament on Friday, May 10, against Magdalena Frech. Meanwhile, Nadal will get his bid for a record-extending 11th Italian Open started on Thursday, May 9, against qualifier Zizou Bergs.

