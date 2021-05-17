Rafael Nadal made a statement by winning Rome the way he did: Jim Courier

Former pros Jim Courier and Andy Roddick recently gave their thoughts on Rafael Nadal's Italian Open triumph. Courier claimed that Nadal's 10th title at the Foro Italico was a 'statement win' given how he fought through some tough matches, while Roddick reiterated how privileged he considers himself to see Nadal and Djokovic play each other.

Rafael Nadal endured an uncharacteristically slow start to his 2021 claycourt campaign, crashing out in the quarterfinals at the Monte Carlo Masters. Nadal also struggled early on in Barcelona before righting the ship eventually, but problems with his game came to the fore once again in Madrid - where he was sent packing in the last eight by Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard has now allayed all doubts about his claycourt form with a vintage performance in Rome, defeating the likes of Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev along the way. Nadal's win was made even sweeter by the fact that he stared at defeat several times against Shapovalov; the Spaniard saved a couple of match points before eventually coming up trumps.

Against that background, two-time French Open champion Jim Courier pointed out that Rafael Nadal's triumph in Rome was vital in cementing his position as the favorite for the French Open.

"Winning this one the way that he did (by saving match points), (and) taking out Novak, that's a statement for Rafa," Jim Courier said.

Courier went on to claim that Nadal stands to benefit a lot from the title coupled with the fortnight-long break before Roland Garros. The American also reckons Djokovic could skip the second ATP 250 Belgrade event in order to get some rest ahead of the claycourt Major.

"(It) puts him (Nadal) in great position now, especially with the two weeks off," Courier said. "Good for both of these guys unless Novak decides to play in Belgrade like he is slated to - I doubt that. I think that both will rest and get ready for what really matters and that is Roland Garros."

Jim Courier further opined that even though Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic put in a lot of effort into the Italian Open, their main concern is doing well at the French Open.

"Rome matters to almost everyone and they (Djokovic and Nadal) care about it but the real history they are playing for, happens in a few weeks," Courier added.

It is an absolute pleasure to watch Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic go at it: Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal with their respective trophies

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick also weighed in on Rafael Nadal's performance at the Italian Open, claiming that he has finally regained his claycourt touch after a difficult start to the season.

According to Roddick, Rafael Nadal's win over Denis Shapovalov - where he had to save match points before winning in three hard-fought sets - was the turning point for the Spaniard.

"I mean Rafa found his groove this week, I thought he was a little spotty in Monte Carlo, he grinded through and got through Barcelona," Roddick said. "And Madrid he kinda got railroaded a bit against Zverev. Saving those match points against Shapovalov gave him a chance to find his best tennis. Getting through Zverev easily, Opelka and then grinding down Novak."

Andy Roddick also highlighted that Novak Djokovic more than played his part in the final, given how he had to spend close to five hours on court - against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Sonego - the previous day.

"But let's also give credit to Novak, coming off of that physical day yesterday, even making a play for that second set, props to him," Roddick added. "It is an absolute pleasure to watch these two go at it."