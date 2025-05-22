Rafael Nadal makes feelings crystal clear on where Alexander Zverev is lacking amid search for maiden Slam

Rafael Nadal shared his thoughts on the state of men's tennis and offered a candid take on Alexander Zverev's ongoing Grand Slam drought. The Spanish legend, who has faced Zverev numerous times, believed that the German’s struggles were more mental than anything else.

Speaking with L'Equipe in an in-depth interview this month, Nadal discussed several topics ranging from tennis to his personal life. The Spaniard retired from the sport in November 2024, and finally, tennis has taken a backseat in his life.

During the interview, when asked about the state of today’s tennis, Nadal noted that it hasn’t changed much, as he was still winning Grand Slams just over two years ago. However, he did highlight World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz as standing "head and shoulders above the rest."

"There are two players who stand head and shoulders above the rest, Carlos (Alcaraz) and Jannik (Sinner). Others, like Draper, are evolving, Rune won in Barcelona, Casper (Ruud) played very well in Madrid, Mensik won in Miami. We'll also have to see how Fonseca develops," Nadal said.

For Zverev, Nadal claimed that his Grand Slam drought was a mentality issue.

"Zverev is an impressive player, but he hasn't yet managed to win a Grand Slam. Unfortunately, I think it's all in his head, because given his level of tennis, he should have won one by now," he added.

Nadal and Zverev clashed 11 times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head 7–4. Their final meeting came in the opening round of the 2024 French Open, where Zverev defeated Nadal in the Spaniard’s final appearance at the Claycourt Slam.

Rafael Nadal believes Alexander Zverev will win a Grand Slam title "at some point"

Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal - Source: Getty

While speaking to Sky Germany at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Rafael Nadal showered praise on Alexander Zverev.

"I think he’s [Alexander Zverev] great. He’s an incredible player," the Spaniard said.

Nadal pointed out the Grand Slam drought, but claimed the German will "make it happen."

"The only thing he’s missing is a Grand Slam title. But probably at some point, he will make it happen. He’s doing a great job."

Zverev has reached a Grand Slam final thrice in his career and lost on all three occasions. His first two losses were close five-setters, but his third and latest at the 2025 Australian Open was a clean sweep for Jannik Sinner.

Zverev is preparing to compete at the French Open. He reached the final of the event last year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

