French Open 2025 men's singles seeds: Jannik Sinner top seed, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev

The 2025 French Open is just a week away, and as usual, all the top tennis stars will try to add the year's second Major to their list of successes. Jannik Sinner will be the tournament's top seed, with Carlos Alcaraz close behind.

The World No. 1 might be smarting after last week's loss to Alcaraz in the Italian Open. After competing on level terms with the Spaniard in the first set in Rome, and losing it narrowly 7-5 in the tie-break, the Italian struggled to keep up with the rampant Alcaraz and was comfortably beaten 1-6 in the second set.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will be full of confidence. He's had an impressive clay-court swing thus far, adding the Italian Open to the Monte Carlo title he captured last month, beating Lorenzo Musetti in the final 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. In between, he reached the final in Barcelona, but was beaten 6-7(6), 2-6 by an inspired Holger Rune. Alcaraz is the defending champion at Roland Garros.

Third seed Alexander Zverev will have been disappointed with his Italian Open showing, after he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 2's season was looking bleak until he won last month's BMW Open, overwhelming Ben Shelton in straight sets in the final. He'll be encouraged by his five-set defeat to Alcaraz in last year's final, when he gave the Spaniard a tough match.

The fourth seed will be American Taylor Fritz, who reached the fourth round last year. Jack Draper, the rapidly rising British young gun, has been seeded fifth, after capturing his first ATP 1000 title at Indian Wells in March. Novak Djokovic, the 2016, 2021, and 2023 champion, has dropped to sixth in the seedings as he strives for his history-making 25th Major.

Casper Ruud, fresh from his defeat of Draper in Madrid to win his first Masters 1000 title, is seeded seventh. Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, and Holger Rune make up the remainder of the top 10 seeds for the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Andrey Rublev are outside the top ten seeds at the 2025 French Open

Lorenzo Musetti v Daniil Medvedev - Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will be the 11th seed at Roland Garros. The Russian was a quarterfinalist at the 2021 championships and also reached the last eight in Madrid this year. Grigor Dimitrov played in last year's French Open quarterfinals, but was beaten by Jannik Sinner. He's seeded 16.

Andrey Rublev has featured in two quarterfinals at Roland Garros - 2020 and 2022 - and is seeded 17.

Here is the full list of seeds for the French Open Championships, 2025:

Jose Morgado X post | Source: Jose Morgado X/@josemorgado

