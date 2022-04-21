Rafael Nadal making his return from injury at the Madrid Masters would be risky: Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes it would be "risky" for Rafael Nadal to make his comeback from injury at the 2022 Madrid Masters. The former World No. 2 declared that, while it would be great to see his compatriot play in Madrid and Rome, his priority is to be "perfect" for Roland Garros.

Nadal has not played competitively since suffering a stress fracture in his rib at last month's Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the final to Taylor Fritz. The injury occurred during the third set of the Mallorcan's semifinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

So far, the injury has forced the World No. 4 to withdraw from last week's Monte-Carlo Masters and the ongoing Barcelona Open. The 35-year-old is yet to confirm whether he will compete at the Madrid Masters, which begins on May 1.

The Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently revealed that he expects his nephew to compete at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Genny SS @genny_ss

Toni: "I think so. He[Rafa] told me he was [expecting] to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly & if he can be really fit. Otherwise it'd not be of great help for RG, which is his great goal"

Speaking to Eurosport, two-time Roland Garros finalist Corretja questioned whether returning to action in Madrid would be the right decision for Nadal.

"I think the major decision for Rafa will be go to Madrid or not," Corretja said. "This is probably the most difficult part for Rafa because I believe from what we heard and what we saw that he is practicing. In a regular situation, he might be ready to play Madrid, but is Madrid the perfect place for Rafa to come back?"

"Knowing that it's the altitude and that through the clay-court season, that was the place that he usually felt a little bit more uncomfortable because he's got so much power and he doesn't control the ball as much as he likes," Corretja continued. "He's got some opponents that hurt him in Madrid that usually don't do [so] in a sea-level place. So is he going to be ready for Madrid? Maybe he is ready, but I'm not so sure that it will be his pick to get back in Madrid."

The Spaniard then asserted that Nadal must do what is necessary to be in the best shape for Roland Garros, which is set to start on May 22.

"If he's healthy, probably he will go, but I think he will need to think what is best for him in order to be perfect for Roland Garros because, [while] it would be great if he can be in Madrid and it would be unbelievable if he can be in Rome, he can't hide that his main goal is to be perfect for Paris," Corretja said.

"And what's the best preparation for Paris? Two tournaments, including that one in Madrid, or skip and practice and get ready in Rome to see how it goes? And then Paris - only time will tell that," the Spaniard added. "But it's going to be a very tricky decision because skipping Madrid would be a pity for him. But at the same time, we know how risky Madrid is from a professional point of view."

"We cannot lie believing that a Masters 1000 title will change his career or his life - but another Major, I think it will" - Alex Corretja on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the 2020 French Open

Alex Corretja also stressed that winning another Grand Slam title is much more important for Rafael Nadal than securing another Masters 1000 crown.

"Maybe this time he'll go a little bit more relaxed with less expectations and maybe he feels quite OK to do well, but I don't think his goal should be [being] great for Madrid," Corretja said. "Madrid should be a transition to be perfect for Roland Garros. Even if we love Madrid and we love Masters 1000 [events] because they are very important on the tour, at this stage of his [Nadal's] career we cannot lie believing that a Masters 1000 [title] will change his career or his life but another Major, I think it will."

The 13-time Roland Garros champion has won the Madrid Masters five times. Four of his triumphs have come since the Masters 1000 event switched to clay from indoor hardcourts in 2009.

