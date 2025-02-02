"Rafael Nadal meanwhile working hard on Saudi Arabia pawn duties" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic's public support for Serbian student protestors

Novak Djokovic's public support for Serbian student protesters during the basketball derby between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade on Friday, January 31, has drawn reactions from several fans. The 37-year-old wore a hoodie featuring a message addressing the ongoing tensions in his country.

Djokovic's gesture came in response to a tragic accident in November 2024 when a railway station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, causing extensive destruction and claiming 15 lives. The incident has been widely linked to allegations of government corruption and negligence, prompting student protesters to demand accountability. Over time, their movement has expanded to address broader concerns, including inadequate funding for state universities.

Djokovic has actively supported the students, previously emphasizing that their voices must be heard, as the nation's future depends on its educated youth. Recently, an image of the 24-time Major champion wearing a hoodie with the message "Students are Champions" went viral on social media, with a user sharing it on Reddit.

Trending

Checkout the post below:

Several fans responded to this development, with one highlighting 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal’s involvement in promoting tennis in Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard recently accepted a role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s state tennis federation and will establish an academy.

"Nadal meanwhile working hard on his Saudi Arabia Regime Tennis Ambassador pawn duties," they wrote.

Comment byu/Shorty_jj from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Isn’t he very friendly with the government that they are protesting?" A fan asked.

"ND not siding with the Serbian governemnt, thats rare...." Another said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"that's my goat," a fan commented.

"When the worst person you know makes a good point," another chimed in.

"Isn’t that hoodie just a hoodie from his Novak Djokovic Foundation shop? I don’t get how wearing that means he supports the protests in Serbia rn," a fan opined.

Novak Djokovic backed a Serbian student who met with an accident during the ongoing protests

Novak Djokovic during Documentary Film Screening In Belgrade - Image Source: Getty

On January 16, Sonja Ponjavić, a law student, was struck by a car while delivering mail to victims in Novi Sad. The impact propelled her onto the vehicle's roof, and she subsequently fell onto the street. The driver, Marko P., was apprehended by the police afterward.

Following his third-round victory over Tomas Machac at the 2025 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic turned to the broadcast camera to deliver a heartfelt message to Sonja.

Expand Tweet

Djokovic's most recent match was a semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Australian Open. However, the Serb retired after losing the first set due to a hamstring injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis