Rafael Nadal meets Real Madrid president Florentino Perez at Santiago Bernabeu, watches Los Blancos win La Liga clash vs Real Sociedad

Rafael Nadal was spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu supporting his favorite soccer club Real Madrid in their La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

On Sunday, September 17, Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedad in a league clash. After Ander Barrenetxea put the visitors ahead in the first half, Los Blancos fought back to come from behind and win the match thanks to second-half goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu.

It was Real Madrid's fifth win in as many league matches this season, which saw them go to the top of the table ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Nadal, who has been a lifelong supporter of Real Madrid, was present at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch the match. He was also pictured meeting club president Florentino Perez.

Nadal's long history of supporting Real Madrid has seen him get linked with a management role at the club in the recent past. Spanish media outlet Sport reported that Nadal is in line to replace Perez once he moves away from his role.

According to the report, the idea of the Spaniard taking charge was put together as the club was hoping for the new president to be a person "with more representative character than executive."

Rafael Nadal's tennis comeback pushed back after Spain get knocked out of Davis Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal has been sidelined since suffering a hip injury during his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open earlier this year. He missed several key tournaments before announcing in a press conference ahead of the French Open that he was taking an extended break from tennis.

Nadal underwent hip surgery later and a five-month timeline was suggested for his recovery. While he refused to state when he would return to action, he had hinted that he would take part in the Davis Cup Finals at the end of the year.

"I'm not going to set a return date. When I am ready, I'll try to be there. The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective," he said in a media interaction.

That plan, however, has been shelved as Spain have been knocked out of the tournament after losing to the Czech Republic and Serbia.

