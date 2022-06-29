"Rafael Nadal might have the best volleys in the world, love seeing it on the grass" - Andy Roddick 

Andy Roddick has said that Rafael Nadal may be the best volleyer in the world.

Nadal produced a number of brilliant volleys in his first-round match at Wimbledon against Francisco Cerundolo. This prompted Roddick to hail his volleying skills on Twitter. The 2003 US Open champion said that Nadal may have the best volleys in the world, but it isn't talked about often since the Spaniard rarely plays them.

"Nadal might have the best volleys in the world. Doesn’t get talked about because he doesn’t come forward that often. Love seeing it on the grass. Similar to Hewitt. Short list of best volleys in our generation. Just didn’t have to do it that often," Roddick wrote.

A few players, past and present, have hailed Rafael Nadal's volleying skills in recent months, with John Isner picking this attribute of the Spaniard's while building his 'perfect' player.

Former Doubles No. 1 Mark Woodforde said on the US Open podcast recently that he considered Nadal to be the best volleyer in the game at present.

"Even when I'm commentating now and watching, when I see Nadal get to net today, quite often I'll say it, I consider him the best volleyer in our game today," Woodforde said. "His technique is not always the prettiest but he's always volleying into the open court. I hit a ton of low volleys and a ton of half volleys. I don't think I've ever seen this guy hit a half volley, he's always just in the right place."

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the second round of Wimbledon by beating Francisco Cerundolo in four sets on Tuesday. The Spaniard won the first two sets and was a break up in the third. However, Cerundolo bounced back strongly to win it 6-3.

The Argentine was 4-2 up in the fourth set but Nadal clicked into gear to win the last four games and seal the win. This was the 36-year-old's first win at Wimbledon since beating Sam Querrey in the 2019 quarterfinals.

In the second round, the Spaniard will face Ricardas Berankis, who beat Querrey comprehensively in the first round. Nadal and Berankis locked horns at the Melbourne Summer Set in January, with Nadal winning 6-2, 7-5.

If the Spaniard wins, he will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Hugo Gaston in the third round.

