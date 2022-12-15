Rafael Nadal named Esquire's Man of the Year for 2022

Rafael Nadal has been named the 2022 Esquire Man of the Year, adding another honor to his impressive campaign.

The Spaniard had a phenomenal 2022 season, winning the first two Majors of the year – the Australian Open and the French Open. He also won titles in Acapulco and Melbourne this year. Despite an outstanding first half of the season, he was sidelined by injuries, limiting him from competing at his best for the rest of the season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was named 'Man of the Year' by Esquire Magazine for the talent, commitment, and values he displayed over the past 12 months.

“For being, without a doubt, the embodiment of the best values that anyone would like to find, on and off the track. For having aroused the unanimous admiration of all and for demonstrating that effort, respect and humility are capable of moving mountains. Even when it seems like everything is against you. For being a renaissance master. Of sports revivals, over and over again. The 2022 Esquire Man of the Year grand prize goes to Rafael Nadal,” Esquire stated.

The World No. 2 is accompanied on the list of winners by Sam Heughan, Pablo Alboran, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Dani García, Arturo Valls, Angel Martin, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Rafael Perez-Santamarina across different categories.

Rafael Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favorite Award for 2022

Rafael Nadal took home the ATP Fans' Favorite Award for 2022. In doing so, the 36-year-old became the fourth different player to win the prize, after Gustavo Kuerten, Marat Safin (twice), and Roger Federer.

He expressed his delight at receiving the honor and stated that he is looking forward to a more positive 2023 season.

“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favourite Award [in] 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award, but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world. That means everything to me, so I am very [much] looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon!” Nadal said.

By winning the ATP Fans’ Favorite Award for the first time in his career this year, he completed his set of ATP awards in all seven categories.

The former World No. 1 will start his 2023 campaign at the United Cup, a mixed-team exhibition event that has replaced the ATP Cup. It is slated to take place in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne from December 29 to January 8.

