Rafael Nadal has now won every ATP award in the player's category

For the first time in his long and decorated career, Rafael Nadal won the 2022 ATP Fans' Favorite Award on Tuesday and completed his set of ATP awards in all seven of the players' categories.

The Spaniard was voted the Newcome of the Year in 2003, the Most Improved Player in 2005, and the Comeback Player of the Year in 2013. In addition to this, he has received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship award as many as five times as well as the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian award in 2011. Nadal has ended the year as the World No. 1 on five occasions, thus winning the Player of the Year award in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019.

The only category that was left for the 36-year-old to win was the Fans' Favorite, an award that 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer won a total of 19 times, from 2003 to 2021.

Upon being conferred with this year's honor, the World No. 2 posted a video on social media expressing his jubilation. He thanked the fans for their constant support in whichever city he was playing.

“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favorite Award in 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world. That means everything to me, so I am very much looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon," he said.

Despite struggling with multiple injuries throughout the year, the Mallorcan added four titles to his tally, including two Grand Slams at the Australian and French Open. With 22 Majors, he is currently at the top of the list among the men, with Novak Djokovic sitting right behind him with 21 titles.

Rafael Nadal to face Nick Kyrgios at United Cup

Before taking part in the 2023 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal will compete in the United Cup. The mixed-team exhibition event will replace the ATP Cup and will be held from December 29 to January 8 in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne.

Spain, Australia, and Great Britain have been drawn into the same group and while Nadal will take on Cameron Norrie on December 31, he will face World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios on January 2.

Apart from the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and David Vega Hernandez will play for Spain.

