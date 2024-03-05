Rafael Nadal next match: Spaniard's schedule at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal is set to return to the ATP Tour at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The season's first Masters tournament has pitted the Spaniard against another returning player, Milos Raonic, in the first round.

Nadal initially made his comeback at the Brisbane International a couple of months ago following a year-long injury hiatus. Unfortunately, he picked up another injury and was sidelined for the next few weeks.

The 37-year old recently played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz on March 3, dubbed the Nextflix Slam. The younger Spaniard bested his older rival 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.

The Spaniard will now focus his attention on the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has won thrice in the past. Here's a quick peek into his schedule for the next fortnight:

Rafael Nadal's next match

The 22-time Major champion will contest his first round match against Milos Raonic on Thursday, March 7, with the match not starting before 6:00 p.m. local time. The schedule for his opening round bout was announced by the tournament organizers even before the draw was made.

Rafael Nadal's schedule for Indian Wells 2024

The Spaniard is in the top half of the draw after his first round match on Thursday, will play the next three rounds on alternate days. Based on that, here's how his schedule for the tournament looks like:

Thursday, March 7, - R1 vs Milos Raonic

Saturday, March 9 - R2 vs Holger Rune

Monday, March 11 - R3 vs Lorenzo Musetti (potential)

Wednesday, March 13 - R4 vs Taylor Fritz/Sebastian Baez (potential)

Thursday, March 14 - QF vs Daniil Medvedev (potential)

Saturday, March 16 - SF vs Novak Djokovic (potential)

Sunday, March 17 - F vs Jannik Sinner/Carlos Alcaraz (potential)

Where to watch Rafael Nadal live in action at Indian Wells 2024?

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Netflix Slam.

Fans from the following countries can watch the Spaniard's matches live on the respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Swiztermand, Luxembourg, & Liechtenstein

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, & Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

Digisport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, & Bhutan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

