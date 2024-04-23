Rafael Nadal next match: Spaniard's schedule at Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal will aim to return to top form at the clay swing's second Masters 1000 tournament, the Madrid Open. He returned to action after a brief injury hiatus at last week's Barcelona Open, where he was eliminated in the second round.

The Spaniard has a pretty great record at the Madrid Open. He holds the record for most titles, with five, as well as most finals reached, with eight. He has amassed an impressive 54-11 win-loss record and has lost before the quarterfinals just twice, on his debut in 2003 and in 2012.

With the French Open just a month away, Nadal will be eager to garner some much-needed momentum with a good run in Madrid. Here's a quick look at the Spaniard's schedule for the next couple of weeks:

Rafael Nadal's next match

The Spaniard will take on Darwin Blanch in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open. There's a 21-year age difference between the two. The young American received a wildcard. His only prior main draw appearance at the ATP level was at last month's Miami Open.

Blanch faced Tomas Machac in the first round there but lost in straight sets. While he's still looking for his big breakthrough as a pro, he has performed well as a junior. He made the semifinals of the boys' singles event at last year's French Open and Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal's schedule for Madrid Open 2024

The former World No. 1's first-round duel against Blanch will take place on Thursday. Based on his position in the draw, here's how his schedule for the tournament will look like if he makes it to the end:

Thursday, April 25 - R1 vs Darwin Blanch

Saturday, April 27 - R2 vs Alex de Minaur

Monday, April 29 - R3 vs Frances Tiafoe (potential)

Tuesday, April 30 - R4 vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (potential)

Thursday, May 2 - QF vs Daniil Medvedev (potential)

Friday, May 3 - SF vs Jannik Sinner/Casper Ruud (potential)

Sunday, May 5 - Final vs Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev (potential)

Where to watch Rafael Nadal live in action at Madrid Open 2024?

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Spaniard compete at the Madrid Open live on the respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA

Sky Sports - UK

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia

Sony Sports - India

Telefonica/Movistar, TVE - Spain

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

