Rafael Nadal not obsessed with breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam record

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal recently reiterated in an interview with La Voz de Galicia that he is not preoccupied with breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam record.

In a video interaction with the Spanish newspaper, Rafael Nadal was asked about the Grand Slam title race he is currently locked in, along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The left-hander replied that having the most Grand Slam titles is one of his objectives, but is not the only one.

"We will see. I don't think much about those things," Nadal said. "Of course I would like to finish the race as the player with the most Grand Slams. But it doesn't obsess me nor is it a great goal for me."

"I am only concerned about my own career and life. I am not worried if the one who lives next to me has a bigger house than mine, has a better car or earns more per month than I do."

Rafael Nadal further stated that you need to be content with what you do, and not worry too much about somebody else's achievements.

"One has to be satisfied with what one does. And this is what I have done throughout my career and I am very satisfied for that. Even if Federer or Djokovic finishes with more Grand Slams than me, it won't affect my happiness ten years from now."

What else did Rafael Nadal say during his interview?

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the COVID-19 outbreak and how it has affected his schedule, training and other aspects of his tennis life.

Spain is one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 countries in Europe. To aid in the relief efforts, Rafael Nadal along with basketball star Pau Gasol have launched a solidarity initiative to raise over $11 million for the Red Cross responds project.

🎾El día que empuñó al fin una raqueta en casa de un amigo, el ganador de 19 «grand slams» repasa con La Voz su visión de la crisis del #covid-19 y el horizonte del regreso del deporte https://t.co/mJxJ8fUNSU — La Voz de Galicia (@lavozdegalicia) May 5, 2020

The English translation of the tweet shared by La Voz reads:

"The day he finally wielded a racquet at a friend's house, the winner of 19 Grand Slams talks with La Voz about his views on the #COVID-19 crisis and the return of the sport."

Rafael Nadal observed that during trying times like these, tennis assumes secondary importance. When even things like morning walks become almost impossible, sport doesn't remain a priority anymore.

The 33-year-old revealed that he recently picked up a tennis racquet for the first time in several weeks. He practised at a friend's private property, given Spain's strict lockdown regulations.

When prodded to share details about his conversation with Bill Gates regarding his exhibition match with Roger Federer in Cape Town (which was advanced by three months), Nadal was reticent. He refused to share much in this regard, saying that it was a private conversation and that he would prefer it to remain so.

Rafael Nadal caught up with Roger Federer on Instagram

Rafael Nadal during his Instagram video chat with Roger Federer

A self-confessed technologically 'challenged' Rafael Nadal caught up with his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer in a video chat on Instagram that garnered well over a million views.

After 15 years playing against each other... We had the first meeting between @RafaelNadal & @rogerfederer in @instagram! 😍

Dis you enjoy it? 😊 pic.twitter.com/5Pe7gwwB5x — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) April 20, 2020

During the said interaction, the two legends enquired about the well being of each other's families during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, and also spoke about a range of other topics.