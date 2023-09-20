Rafael Nadal: "Novak Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss"

Rafael Nadal has stated that Novak Djokovic is the best player in tennis history in terms of titles won.

With his 2023 US Open win, Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record for most singles Majors (24) in tennis history, which is also an Open Era record. Having also won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, he is now the first man to win three Slams in a season on four occasions (2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023).

When taking tennis' big titles (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s, and Olympic gold) into consideration, Djokovic is well ahead of Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian has 69 such titles to his name, compared to Nadal's 59 and Federer's 55.

In a recent interview, Nadal has admitted that the Serb is the best titles-winning player in the sport's history.

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics, and in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable. I don't drop any rings nor do I have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more," he told AS.

"I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss in that," Nadal added.

"I am very satisfied with everything I have done" - Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic's beating him in Grand Slam title race

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal also refused to talk about 'what ifs' and stated that Novak Djokovic's achievements do not frustrate him.

"Then, as always, everyone can combine the story as they wish, saying that I have suffered many injuries. Bad luck for me or bad luck that I had my body this way. He has had another one and in some ways that is also part of the sport. I congratulate you for everything you are achieving and that does not cause me any type of frustration," he said.

The Spaniard added that he isn't going to fight tooth and nail with Djokovic for the record of more Grand Slam titles, explaining that he is satisfied with everything he has achieved in his career to date.

"I have said it when I was the one who won the most Slams, I said it when we were tied and I say it now that I am behind. I am not going to be the one who tries, through a personal struggle, to want to be what I am not. What is, is and what is not, is not. I say this, [I am] very satisfied with everything I have done," Nadal added.

Interstingly, Nadal recently revealed that he is yet to congratulate Djokovic for winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

