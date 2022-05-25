Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not playing to win points or money, they're playing to win the most number of Slams: Andrey Rublev 

Andrey Rublev reckons Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be participating in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships regardless of the tournament not carrying and ranking points.

The Russian is of the opinion that the duo aren't bothered by prize money or ranking points, but that their goal is to win the most Grand Slam titles.

"I don't know [if top players will be skipping Wimbledon] because I haven't talked with any players about it. I guess, for sure, they will play, because the top players, especially Nadal and Djokovic, they are not playing now for points or for money," Andrey Rublev said. "They are playing to be the first in history to achieve [the most number] of Slams."

Rublev reached the second round of the 2022 French Open, coming from a set down against Kwon Soon-woo to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The ATP recently decided to strip Wimbledon of all ranking points in retaliation for the tournament's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. With no ranking points at stake, many pundits and fans wonder whether top players will choose to skip the event and focus on the ones that will help with their ranking instead.

"All the success of tennis is only because of these three players, because of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev attributes tennis' immense popularity currently to the Big 3

Andrey Rublev expanded on the importance of the Big 3 during the press conference, pointing out that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the ones responsible for making tennis so popular across the world.

According to Rublev, now that tennis has reaped the rewards of having three of the greatest players play at the same time, tennis organizations should repay the favor by projecting them as much as possible.

"Like this, tennis will grow, grow, grow a lot, because now all the success of tennis is only because of these three players, because of [Federer], [Nadal], and [Djokovic]. They did all the promotion that now tennis has arrived at its best years," Rublev said.

"Like live streaming, about prize money that people start to follow more and more in tennis, it's only because of these three players. It should be the opposite also. Tennis should also promote these players. Normally it's teamwork, in my opinion," he added.

The World No. 7 takes on Federico Delbonis in the second round of the 2022 French Open. A win against the Argentinian would pit him against either Ilya Ivashka or Cristian Garin in the third round

