Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic reunite at Laureus Sports Awards, pose together with Jude Bellingham and Lindsey Vonn

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were both spotted at the Laureus World Sports Awards as the duo posed for a photograph together. The event was held in Madrid and saw the presence of athletes and sportspersons from different sports all across the globe.

The Laureus Awards have six specific divisions that select the best sports personality for men and women, the athlete who has had a breakthrough season, the individual who made a notable comeback in their respective sport, and a separate recognition for an action sport.

This year saw some famous personalities from the world of sports attend the event in Madrid. Some of the dignitaries who attended the event were Lindsay Vonn, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Alcaraz, Aitani Bonmati, Nadia Comaneci, Garbine Muguruza, and Cafu, the former Brazilian footballer.

Trending

The tennis world was well represented with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in attendance. The two of them were spotted at the event posing for a photograph together and exchanging pleasantries. The other people present in the photograph are American skier Lindsey Vonn and English footballer Jude Bellingham.

"Jude Bellingham, Novak Djokovic, Lindsey Vonn and Rafael Nadal last night at the Laureus World Sports Awards," posted a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Both Djokovic and Nadal bagged awards at the ceremony. While the Spaniard won the Sport for Good award as a symbol of appreciation for the work done by his charitable foundation, Foundation Rafa Nadal, the Serb won the Laureus Best Sportsman of the Year award for a record fifth time.

"Hope to play Rafael Nadal one more time"- Djokovic expresses his desire to face his most important rival for one last time

International BNL d'Italia - Day Eight

The on-court rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic shaped men's tennis in the preceding two decades. In terms of Grand Slam wins, both of them top the charts with 24 Majors for the Serb and 22 for the Spaniard. One of the most marquee matches of this rivalry was the Australian Open final in 2012 which Djokovic won after almost six hours.

At the Laureus Awards ceremony in Madrid, Djokovic was effusive in his praise for his Spanish rival. He said that Nadal was the one whom the Serb respected a lot and hoped to meet on the court one more time before the Spaniard hung up his racket.

"I have a lot of respect for a legend like him, with whom I hope to be able to play at least one more time before he retires," Djokovic said at the Laureus Award Ceremony.

Djokovic proclaimed that Nadal was the most important rival for the Serb in his playing career.

"I have a lot of respect for Rafa, he is a good person and a legend of our sport, he is my most important rival," Djokovic further stated.

The head-to-head between the duo is dependent on the playing surface. Nadal dominates the rivalry on clay courts whereas Djokovic has the better record on hard courts. The duo have a tied record while playing on grass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here