Top 5 longest matches in Australian Open history ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

With the Australian Open, billed as the 'Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific,' the opening Slam of the season, held at Melbourne Park, is unique in more ways than one. It is also called the ’Happy Slam', a term first coined by Roger Federer, a 6-time champion at the event.

The main court of the Melbourne Major, fittingly named after Australian tennis icon Rod Laver, has witnessed many epic marathon clashes over the years. It is hard enough to play a 5-set match in a Grand Slam, but playing one during the peak Australian summer season where temperatures can soar above 40 degrees Celsius - now that's taking it to a whole new level.

As the 2023 edition of the Australian Open continues, we take a look back at 5 of the longest men's singles matches in the competition in history:

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal - 2012 Australian Open final

The final of the 2012 Australian Open is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever tennis matches and remains the longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Going into the final, Djokovic had already spent 4 hours and 50 minutes on the court in his semifinal win over Andy Murray.

The summit clash was simply a treat to watch and even in the 5th set, a 32 shot-rally was produced by the two 'Iron Men,' much to the amazement of the audience. The final match lasted a jaw-dropping five hours and 53 minutes and it was Djokovic who finally triumphed with a final score of 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5, bringing up his fourth Grand Slam title and third Major title in row.

#2 Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis - Second round, 2023

Two days after a near five-hour battle with Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open, Andy Murray had to do it all over again, and this time he was on court for five hours and 45 minutes. Taking on Thanasi Kokkinakis, Murray initially lost the first two sets, and not many expected Murray to turn things around.

He, however, came back to win the match 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5, sealing a memorable comeback for the ages. The three-time Grand Slam champion also registered his 11th tour win from two sets down in the process, the most by any man in the Open Era.

#3 Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev - Final, 2022

2022 Men's Australian Open Winner Media Opportunity

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6(5)–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 in five hours and 24 minutes to win his second Australian Open title, and a then all-time record 21st Major men's singles title. Since 2009, he had lost four Australian Open finals and was desperate for his second title in Melbourne, making the win all the more memorable.

This was the second-longest major final in history after the 2012 Australian Open, in which Nadal also participated. Nadal and Medvedev had met on four previous occasions, including the 2019 US Open final, where Nadal prevailed in five sets.

The final proved to be one of the best comeback matches in the history of the Australian Open and the Spaniard became the first man to overcome a two-set deficit in a final at Melbourne Park in the Open Era.

#4 Ivo Karlovic vs Horacio Zeballos - First round, 2017

Croatian Ivo Karlovic and Argentinian Horacio Zeballos played out an absolutely epic match which lasted five hours and 15 minutes at the 2017 Australian Open, with 20th seed Karlovic eventually winning in five sets to reach the second round. He rained down 75 aces - a new tournament record and three short of his own personal record - on the road to victory against the Argentinian, which also contained the longest fifth set in tournament history.

In terms of the number of games played (84), it was the longest Australian Open match since the introduction of tiebreaks in 1971. The match fell 38 minutes short of Novak Djokovic’s win over Rafael Nadal in the 2012 final, which lasted five hours and 53 minutes.

#5 Rafael Nadal vs Fernando Verdasco - Semifinal, 2009

The 2009 edition of the Australian Open is considered to be one of the best men's singles Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era. It is remembered for containing many of the best matches of the 2009 season, where then World No. 1 Rafael Nadal also won his first Grand Slam title on hardcourts.

After breezing through to the semi-finals without dropping a single set, Nadal was up against compatriot and 14th seed Fernando Verdasco in the semifinals. Verdasco enjoyed the best form of his career in the lead-up to the match, as he beat Andy Murray in the fourth round and took out 2008 runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals.

It was a seesaw battle against Verdasco, at the end of which Nadal won 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(2), 6(1)-7, 6-4 in five hours and 14 minutes. The Spaniard then went on to defeat Roger Federer in the final in another five-setter.

