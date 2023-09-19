Rafael Nadal on why Novak Djokovic will be frustrated if he loses Grand Slam titles race: "He feels more intensely about this than I do"

Rafael Nadal recently stated that Novak Djokovic would have been frustrated if he didn't win more singles Majors than his peers.

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title at the recently concluded US Open and extended his lead over the likes of Nadal and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam winners' tally. Federer retired with 20 titles to his name while Nadal, with 22 titles, remains in contention to win more Major tournaments — injuries permitting.

The Spaniard has been out of action since a second-round exit at the Australian Open this year. He is nursing a hip injury and is expected to return to the tour at the onset of the 2024 season.

Nadal recently sat down for a conversation with Movistar, in which he reflected on many things, including Djokovic now holding an Open Era record 24 Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard said that he was happy with his own achievements and isn't going to lose sleep over what any other player achieves on the tour.

"One can’t be always frustrated, and I’ve said this many times before but it’s real and I truly feel this way. One can’t always be frustrated over one thing or another. You [moderator] can’t live over the other radio having more listeners and I can’t live frustrated over the neighbor having a better car than mine or a better house," he said.

"At the end, life is what it is and we do what we can with it. I’m not frustrated for a simple reason – within my possibilities, I’ve done all I can to make things happen for me," he added.

Nadal further said that while he doesn't care much about such milestones, he believes Djokovic would be frustrated if he ended his career without the record to his name.

"I think Novak feels more intensely [about] this than I do. Had he not achieved it, it may have been a bigger frustration for him. Maybe, that is why he did it. I think he has had the ability to take ambition to the maximum. I think I’ve been ambitious too but a bit healthier, which allowed me to see things in a different way."

Rafael Nadal: "My speech doesn't change if I'm leading or if I'm not"

Rafael Nadal speaks to the media.

Rafael Nadal further clarified that his views on the Grand Slam title race will not change based on who holds the record. He did, however, admit that he would love to be the player to hold the said record.

“My speech doesn’t change if I’m leading or if I’m not. If you’re asking me if I would have liked to be the player with the most Grand Slams in history, of course, I would have," he said.

Nadal added that while sport is all about being the best, winning titles has never been an obsession for him.

"That is what sports is all about, to be the very best; has it been an obsession for me? No," he expressed.

