Rafael Nadal has one advice for Carlos Alcaraz, tells him what to avoid ahead of Novak Djokovic US Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz's childhood hero, Rafael Nadal, has shared a pro tip for the Spaniard before their semifinal clash at the US Open. Alcaraz will take on arch-rival Novak Djokovic on September 5, in hopes of booking a spot in the US Open final for the second time.

Having won five Grand Slam titles at just the age of 22, Alcaraz has established himself as one of the top tennis players in the world. He has often impressed the 22-time Grand Slam champion with his flair and style of play, most notably in their last meeting at the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, where he defeated Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Nadal stated how fascinated he was to witness the titanic battle between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2025 French Open. However, he also made an observation on his compatriot's playing style, which he thinks needs a bit of adjustment.

“Carlos is more magic, he’s more unpredictable...but at the same time, he’s making more mistakes, too - he can play better, but he can play worse, and it’s about finding the balance. From my point of view, Carlos can improve a little bit the tactical way to approach some matches. Sometimes it feels like he always plays for every big shot, and sometimes, he doesn’t need that much,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Rudd in the 2022 US Open final to win the maiden Grand Slam title of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to get his 'revenge' against Novak Djokovic in US Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz warned Novak Djokovic ahead of their semifinal clash at the US Open, as he announced that he was coming for 'revenge'. The Spaniard has always given the Serb a tough fight, but has not managed to come out on top in their last two encounters (2025 Australian Open and 2024 Paris Olympics).

Alcaraz, keeping in mind the level that Djokovic plays at, believes that this time around, he will be able to turn the results in his favor. In the post-match press conference, he said:

"We all know Novak's games. It doesn't matter that he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more. Uh so let's see. Uh I know he I played a lot of times against him. I really want to revenge."

Djokovic has defeated Alcaraz in each of their three encounters on hard courts.

