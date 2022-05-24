Rafael Nadal overtakes Roger Federer to become the player with most matches won at a single Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal added another feather to his cap at the French Open and broke another record. With his first-round victory on Monday, Nadal notched his 106th win at Roland Garros, the most for any male player in a single Grand Slam event. The Spaniard overtook his great rival Roger Federer on the list, who has won 105 matches in Wimbledon.

The World No. 5 registered a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Australian Jordan Thompson in just over two hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He will now have the opportunity to further extend his record when he takes to the court for his next match.

The third-placed player on the list with the most match wins at a Slam is the Swiss Maestro again, who has 102 wins at the Australian Open. Jimmy Connors' tally of 98 wins at the US Open and Federer's tally of 89 wins at the same event complete the top-5 standings on the list.

@RafaelNadal @rolandgarros Most match wins at Grand Slams:106 - Nadal (Roland Garros)105 - Federer (Wimbledon)102 - Federer (Australian Open)98 - Connors (US Open)89 - Federer (US Open) Most match wins at Grand Slams:106 - Nadal (Roland Garros)105 - Federer (Wimbledon)102 - Federer (Australian Open)98 - Connors (US Open)89 - Federer (US Open)@RafaelNadal @rolandgarros https://t.co/pb93o8SL4Z

The 13-time French Open champion also recorded his 18th straight victory in the first round at the Major event in Paris, improving to 18 wins and 0 losses in the opening match. The Spaniard has lost just three matches since he first played the French Open back in 2005.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will take a lot of heart from the fact that there were no signs of the recurring foot injury during his match against Thompson.

The former World No. 1 will eye another huge record when he steps out for his second-round match. The victory over Thompson was his 299th Grand Slam singles match win, meaning he could clinch a 300th win in a couple of days. He will become the third man to do so, behind Federer and Novak Djokovic.

How did Rafael Nadal fare in his first-round match at the 2022 French Open?

2022 French Open - Day Two

The fifth seed took control of the match from the get-go. He broke Thompson's serve in the third game of the first set and never looked under serious pressure from there on. The Spaniard's biggest weapon, his forehand, also fired pretty fiercely throughout the match and broke down his Thompson's backhand. Nadal smashed 27 winners in all, with 20 of those coming from his forehand.

The serve was an aspect of his game that he struggled with in the build-up to the French Open. However, against Thompson, his serve looked quite consistent. Nadal landed 65% of his first serves, winning 73% of his first-serve points. He won an impressive 77% of points on his second serve.

In his bid for a 14th title in Paris, Nadal was handed a challenging draw. He faces Frenchman Corentin Moutet next, who defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in four tough sets. A third-round clash against Fabio Fognini is also on the cards, with the Italian winning in straight sets against Alexei Popyrin in the first round. He will face Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the round-of-32.

