Rafael Nadal has set his sights on the doubles gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and has given his word that he will try to be as good a partner as possible for Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal and Alcaraz form one of the two pairs representing Spain at the tournament, with the other duo yet to be decided.

Speaking to reporters during the inauguration of a hotel in Spain recently, Nadal proclaimed that he will try his best to arrive as prepared as possible in Paris this summer. The Olympics is taking place at Roland Garros, where the Mallorcan has won a record 14 French Open titles.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also lavished praise on his compatriot for his recent glory at the French Open. Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to win his third Grand Slam title overall and first at Roland Garros.

"I'm going to try to arrive as well prepared as possible. I haven't played doubles for a long time, but Carlos is in a fantastic moment after winning in Paris, so I will try to arrive as best as possible and as prepared as possible to be a good partner for him," Nadal said (via Punto de Break).

Nadal has two gold medals at the Olympics already, one in singles and one in doubles. While he won the singles medal in 2008, he partnered with Marc Lopez to win the doubles medal in 2016.

Alongside Alcaraz and Nadal, Spain will be represented by Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreno Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the men's side. On the women's side, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa will represent the Spanish contingent.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon to prioritize Paris Olympics 2024

Rafael Nadal has also withdrawn from the upcoming Wimbledon to focus on playing more on the clay, so that he could arrive at the Paris Olympics in the best shape possible.

Taking to social media, the Mallorcan confirmed that he was skipping the grass swing to avoid unnecessary stress on his body, which will come with transitioning quickly from grass to clay.

"We believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon," Nadal said.

"I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support," he added.

In preparation for the Olympics, the southpaw has also decided to play at the Nordea Open in Bastad the week after Wimbledon.

