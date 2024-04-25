"Rafael Nadal passing down the intensity gene";"Cuteness overload" - Fans fawn over Spaniard's baby son stealing the spotlight in Madrid Open 1R

Rafael Nadal's family was the picture of support at the 2024 Madrid Open as his wife Maria Francisca Perello, son Rafael Jr., mother Ana Maria Parera, and sister Maribel watched him kick off his campaign at the Masters-1000 tournament.

Nadal faced American teenager Darwin Blanch in his first-round match at the 2024 Madrid Open on April 25. The Spanish legend rolled back the years on his favorite surface to destroy the 16-year-old wildcard 6-1, 6-0 in a match that lasted just over an hour.

In addition to the diehard home supporters packed in the stadium, Rafael Nadal's family was present to witness his remarkable win. His son Rafael Jr. was an instant darling with the fans in the stadium and on social media. One video of Rafael Jr., taken during the second set, showed him giving a look similar to his father's that went viral online.

Tennis fans were impressed by the similarities between the father and son's intense looks, with one fan joking that even Rafael Jr. was trying to intimidate Darwin Blanch during the match.

"Not Rafa passing down the intensity gene. He intimidated this Blanch kid, we need this energy on Saturday," joked a fan.

"Kid has the same frown that his dad has - it was a mistake to let him watch his dads matches, he’s already stressed beyond his years," a fan wrote.

"Cuteness overload And that intense focus, he is so Rafa’s baby!!!" commented a fan.

A fan called on Rafael Jr. to be given sunglasses, while another noticed that the junior's eyebrows looked the same as the 22-time Grand Slam champion's.

"They need to get the baby sunglasses," a fan stated.

"It’s the eyebrows. Definitely Nadal’s kid - no DNA test required on that one," a fan tweeted.

Fans also called for a permanent camera dedicated to Rafael Jr. to be placed at every match to capture every adorable moment.

"He's SO cute, I need a Rafa Jr cam at every match!!" said another fan.

"Haha, super adorable boss baby," stated a fan.

"Give me all the baby Rafa content," said a fan.

Rafael Nadal to face Alex de Minaur in Madrid Open 2R

Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal will continue his campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open on April 26 against No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur. This will be the second match between the two men in two weeks. They faced each other in the second round of the ATP 500 Barcelona Open as well.

De Minaur came out on top in that contest 7-5, 6-1. Before losing to the Australian, Nadal defeated Flavio Cobolli in his first match in three months. The former World No. 1 returned to tour action after a year away at the Brisbane International in January 2024.

In Brisbane, the Spaniard bettered Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before losing to Jordan Thompson. During this campaign, he suffered an injury that kept him out of the tour circuit until April.

