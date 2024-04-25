In Pictures: Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello, baby son, & sister Maribel cheer Spaniard on at Madrid Open 1R battle

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and son Rafa Jr. along with his sister Maribel watched the Spaniard compete in the first round at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal played his first professional match after almost four months at the 2024 Barcelona Open, defeating Falvio Cobolli in the first round 6-2, 6-3 but then lost to Alex de Mianur in the second round 7-5, 6-1.

The king of clay began his 2024 Madrid Open campaign with a win over Darwin Blanch. He defeated the 16-year-old American 6-1, 6-0 to set up a second-round encounter against Alex de Minaur.

The former World No. 1's family was seen cheering on him throughout the match. His son Rafa Jr. and wife Maria Francisca Perello were pictured enjoying the match.

The Spanaird's sister Maribel and mother Ana Maria Parera were also present at the match.

The Spaniard enjoyed the support of his family in Madrid. The five-time Madrid Open champion recently announced that it was his last year here. Speaking in a press conference, Nadal said:

"I am not prepared to play at 100 percent, but it is important to play for the last time in Madrid. That's important, playing for the last time here in Madrid means a lot. Because yes, I think it will be the last time I play in Madrid".

Rafael Nadal- "The goal is to finish the tournament alive"

Rafael Nadal sounded cautious ahead of his much-touted match at the 2024 Madrid Open. He said that he would like to give a chance to himself to perform better. Speaking in the presser, Nadal said:

"The goal is to finish the tournament alive, in physical terms. Madrid has given me everything, so... we'll see. In sport things can change very quickly. If I'm not there to try to make it change, the change won't happen. But I'm here giving myself a chance, to see if I find better feelings," he said in a press conference.

Nadal also gave a hint about his future plans. He was unsure about his French Open participation but said that the Olympic games and different formats excite him. The Spaniard added (via Marca):

"The world does not end with Roland Garros, it does not mean that if I do not play everything will end there. There are the Olympic Games ahead and different formats that make me excited," he said via Marca.

