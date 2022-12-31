Rafael Nadal/Paula Badosa vs Dan Evans/Harriet Dart: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will face off against the British duo of Dan Evans and Harriet Dart in a mixed doubles contest at the 2023 United Cup on Sunday.

While Nadal has played quite a few mixed doubles matches over the years, most of them have been at exhibition events. The last time he participated in an official mixed doubles event was at the 2016 Olympics. He teamed up with Garbine Muguruza, but the duo didn't end up playing at all, giving their opponents a walkover in the first round.

The 22-time Major champion's United Cup campaign got off on a losing note, going down to Cameron Norrie in three sets. Nuria Parrizas Diaz also lost to Katie Swan, so Spain will have to win all three matches on Sunday to win the tie. The mixed doubles contest could either end up deciding the outcome or be a dead rubber.

Britain's chances of getting out of the group stage are already quite good. They defeated Australia 3-2 and are now on the cusp of victory against Spain as well. Dart won her singles tie against Madison Inglis, but lost her previous mixed doubles match. Evans lost his singles match against Jason Kubler as well.

This is a great opportunity for fans to see Nadal compete in doubles. Here are all the details about his upcoming match:

Rafael Nadal/Paula Badosa vs Dan Evans/Harriet Dart match schedule

The showdown between the Spanish duo and the Brits will be the last match of the evening session to take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Sunday.

Date: January 1, 2023.

Time: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 9:30 am GMT, 4:30 am EST and 3 pm IST.

Rafael Nadal/Paula Badosa vs Dan Evans/Harriet Dart streaming details

Paula Badosa at the World Tennis League.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, India, Asia Pacific & Oceania can watch the United Cup match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

South Africa: Viewers can watch the proceedings on Supersport.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: For the rest of the countries in the region, beIN Sports will telecast the match.

