Rafael Nadal recently made rising sensation Alina Korneeva’s day as he visited her after she underwent surgery.

Nadal, currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open, is through to the fourth round of the event. Before his campaign in the Spanish capital, the 22-time Grand Slam champion competed at the Barcelona Open, where he suffered a second-round defeat to Alex de Minaur.

Taking some time out of his busy schedule during his stay in Barcelona, he paid a special visit to 16-year-old Russian tennis player Korneeva, who recently underwent wrist surgery in the city. She shared the heart-warming details of her “surprise” meeting with the legend as they posed together for a picture.

"These days, I’ve received so many heartwarming messages and comments. One of the surprises was meeting @rafaelnadal in Barcelona," Korneeva wrote on Instagram. "I’m grateful for all the love and support."

Earlier in April, Alina Korneeva revealed her “tendon instability” diagnosis and said that she decided on the surgery after consultations with her team. The Russian, who won two junior Majors - at the Australian Open and the French Open last year, and made her pro Grand Slam debut at this year’s tournament Down Under, said that she is hoping to return to action at Wimbledon.

"I missed the recent tournaments due to ongoing issues with my wrist since February. After tests revealed tendon instability, consultations with my team and doctors led to the decision for surgery," she said on Instagram.

"I underwent a successful operation in Barcelona. However, a challenging period of rehabilitation lies ahead. It’s uncertain when I’ll return to the court, but we hope I can be back for Wimbledon," she added.

Korneeva, who’s called Rafael Nadal one of her favorite players, trained at his academy in Mallorca during the off-season. Following her injury update, she also received warm wishes from the Spaniard’s sister Maribel.

"Get well soon Alina," Maribel wrote.

Rafael Nadal was involved in another heart-warming moment at Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal is making the most of his final run at the 2024 Madrid Open. Leaving aside injury concerns, the former World No. 1 kicked off his campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch. In the second round, he exacted revenge against his Barcelona Open opponent Alex de Minaur 7-6 (6), 6-3.

His third-round match against Pedro Cachin wasn’t as smooth sailing. Though the Spaniard started out strong, clinching the opening set 6-1, the second set went his opponent’s way 7-6 (5). The Argentine challenged him in the decider as well, but he eventually pulled through with a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win.

Following the mighty battle, Cachin, a fan of the Spaniard's, made a unique request:

"It’s a dream come true for me, I'm not sure what is the protocol, but can I ask you for a shirt?" Cachin was heard saying at the net (Translated from Spanish).

Rafael Nadal happily obliged and gifted the World No. 91 his shirt in a heart-warming moment.

The Spaniard is now set to face Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round on Tuesday, April 30, as he chases his sixth Madrid Open title.

