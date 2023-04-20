Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming Madrid Open on Thursday, extending his absence on tour. The Spaniard was last seen in action at the Australian Open at the start of the year and a hip injury he sustained in Melbourne has since forced him on the sidelines.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was expected to return at the start of the clay swing but pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open earlier. With Madrid being the next stop on the tennis calendar, fans were hoping to catch sight of the former World No. 1 at the Masters 1000 event at least.

However, taking to social media, Rafael Nadal revealed the unfortunate news of his withdrawal, penning an emotional note to his fans to go along with it. The southpaw started by admitting that the initial diagnosis only predicted a 6-8 week injury layoff, lamenting that the reality of the situation, however, has been far more different than what he and his team had believed.

"In principle it had to be six to eight weeks of recovery period and we are already going for fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what we were initially told," Nadal said.

Calling it a "difficult" situation, the 36-year-old remarked that he had hoped to play the most important tournaments on clay this year, of which he has already been forced to skip Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

"We are in a difficult situation. Weeks go by and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and at the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona," he noted.

With his injury still not fully healed, the Spaniard had no option but to take Madrid out of the picture as well, especially as he did not want to compete when he was less than 100%.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to be in Madrid. The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work what I need to compete," Nadal said.

"I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also refused to reveal when he would be in action next, as he himself wasn't aware of when that could be. In the meantime, the World No. 14 will be trying his hand at another treatment to see if he can improve his fitness situation.

"I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a little bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to whatever comes. I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know," he said. "This is the current situation."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion extended a special greeting to fans in Madrid and Spain, lamenting that he did not expect to miss two tournaments that he usually plays at home in front of an adoring crowd.

"I also want to send a special greeting to all the Madrid and Spanish public because I will have missed the two tournaments that are played here at home. You all know what it means for me to play these tournaments and specifically Madrid that I will not be able to play it with everything it has given me," Nadal said.

Finally, the former World No. 1 promised to have the "right" attitude during all these tribulations, adding that he will look to see if he can play any of the few remaining tournaments on clay.

"I just have to try to be with the right attitude during all this time, try to give me the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remain of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality," he said.

The Madrid Open will be followed by the Italian Open in Rome, where Nadal is a 10-time winner. Between Rome and the French Open, the Spaniard will have the chance to compete at an ATP 250 event if he so chooses -- either the Geneva Open or the Lyon Open.

