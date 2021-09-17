Rafael Nadal shares picture of himself enjoying the Spanish summer, says he's having "some fun times" with his friends

Rafael Nadal seems to be making good use of his time away from the sport by catching up with friends and family at some of his favorite places.

The 20-time Major champion recently posted a photograph on social media of himself and two friends enjoying a drink while presumably seated on one of the Spaniard's yachts.

A clear blue sea can be seen in the background resembling the waters of the Balearic Sea, which Nadal frequently visits when he is in Spain.

The post is likely of a promotional nature, given Rafael Nadal has tagged the brewing company Amstel, for whom he serves as a brand ambassador. Nadal and his friends can also be seen holding beer bottles in the picture.

From the caption accompanying the picture, it is evident that Nadal is enjoying the last few days of the Spanish summer.

"Last summer days with friends… always nice to be surrounded by them, chat about nothing and everything," Rafael Nadal wrote. "Just some fun times with my partners…"

Rafa Nadal

Just some fun times with my partners… 😉



#AmstelOro00 #Elsabordehacerlobien Last summer days with friends… always nice to be surrounded by them, chat about nothing and everything.

Just some fun times with my partners… 😉



#AmstelOro00 #Elsabordehacerlobien

Nadal is currently sidelined after aggravating a chronic foot injury at Roland Garros. The Spaniard is expected to return to the court in 2022.

A brief recap of Rafael Nadal's 2021 season

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2021 champion Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal began his 2021 season at the Australian Open, where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling five-setter in the quarterfinals. Nadal led by two sets to love but stunningly capitulated to hand the Greek one of the biggest wins of his career.

A back injury ruled Nadal out of the rest of the hardcourt season. He made his comeback at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 6 won the title in Barcelona but fell early in Madrid, losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals (which was his third match in the event).

The Spaniard triumphed at the Italian Open, beating rival Novak Djokovic in the final. However, the Serb returned the favor at Roland Garros, handing Nadal just his third-ever loss at the Paris Major.

It was at Roland Garros that Nadal aggravated his chronic foot injury, ruling him out of the Tokyo Olympics as well as the entire grasscourt season. Nadal returned to action at the Citi Open in August but struggled with foot problems once again.

The Mallorcan lost in the third round to Lloyd Harris, after which he returned home to Spain to consult his team and his doctors. Soon after, Nadal announced that he was bringing an end to his season to fully recover from his injury.

As things stand, the Spaniard has undergone some kind of treatment on his foot but has not opted for surgery.

