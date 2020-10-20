Rafael Nadal to play again in 2020 as French Open champion confirms Paris Masters participation

While rival Novak Djokovic has chosen to play the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna and skip the ATP Paris Masters in November, rival Rafael Nadal has decided to enter the tournament in France, according to the Spanish daily Marca.

The 13-time French Open champion had stated after winning his latest Grand Slam title that he was not sure of his plans for the rest of the season, especially given that the Australian Open would require players to reach in mid-December to quarantine before competing Down Under.

The Paris Masters, scheduled to begin on October 31, is one of three Masters Series events that Rafael Nadal has not won in his career so far - along with Miami and Shanghai. There are currently nine Masters 1000 events on the ATP calendar.

His best performance at the Paris Masters has been reaching the final in 2007 while the Spaniard has also reached the semi-finals on three occasions, including last year.

Rafael Nadal could add 640 ranking points to his total should he win the Paris Masters this season. This may help him in his bid to regain the World No. 1 ranking, though this will be no easy task given the current ranking system in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spaniard currently has 9,850 ATP ranking points while Djokovic has 11,740 points.

With the current ranking system, Nadal could win Vienna, Paris and the ATP Finals yet Djokovic would clinch the year end number one with as little as a Vienna SF and two wins in London. Even if Nadal plays Vienna, it won't be because he's trying to reach #1. https://t.co/yMTmUSrEBY — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) October 13, 2020

Organizers of the Paris Masters have confirmed that the event will be held this year, although it will be played behind closed doors due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

Paris Masters (Bercy) ATP Masters 1000 will be played behind closed doors with no audience. pic.twitter.com/nQFWBSXquz — Courtside Hospitality - Luxury Tennis Tours 🎾 🌎 (@LuxTennisTrips) October 19, 2020

There is still no word on Rafael Nadal's participation in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London

Rafael Nadal at the Rolex Paris Masters in 2019

Nadal had also been approached to play the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna by Tournament Director Herwig Straka, but the Spaniard declined the invitation.

With Rafael Nadal confirming his presence at the Paris Masters, it is likely that he will also play the season-ending ATP Finals tournament, although there is no official word about his participation at that event.

The Nitto ATP Finals is scheduled to take place from November 15 to 22 at the O2 Arena and will be the last time the tournament is held in London before it moves over to Turin, Italy next year. The Spaniard is yet to win the season-ending ATP Finals event so far in his career.