Rafael Nadal to play in the Balaeric Golf Championship over the weekend before departing to London ahead of Wimbledon

While Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships remains in the air, the Mallorcan will be busy spending his time this weekend on a green surface of another kind -- the Club de Golf Son Severa.

The Mallorcan is part of the entry line-up at the Balearic Championship that will take place on June 18 and 19. Named the 'Campeonato de Baleares Absoluto Masculino y Femenino', the tournament features 88 players in total -- 72 male and 16 female candidates.

JB @Minerva2BC Golfdal is back. He's entered in a 2 day tourney this Sat/Sun at Club de Golf Son Servera. 88 players, 72 men, 16 women. Note that Rafa's HC is listed as -.9, which is about a stroke more (meaning worse) than his best. Golfdal is back. He's entered in a 2 day tourney this Sat/Sun at Club de Golf Son Servera. 88 players, 72 men, 16 women. Note that Rafa's HC is listed as -.9, which is about a stroke more (meaning worse) than his best. https://t.co/TVYjpDncog

Nadal, an avid golfer, has reiterated time and again that golf is what fascinates him the most after tennis, even participating in several semi-professional tournaments over the years. Most recently, the 22-time Grand Slam champion finished second at the Balaeric Mid-Amateur Golf Championships just a couple of weeks after his record-breaking triumph at the Australian Open in January.

It is further reported that, following his final stint in Mallorca, the 36-year-old will depart for London, from where he will make the short trip to Wimbledon. All of this is expected to be confirmed on Friday in a press conference the World No. 4 is scheduled to host.

"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" This piece on yesterday's practice is very positive. Rafa not only tested his foot but trained intensively for 2.5h [his young partner could hardly cope w/Rafa's shots] Treatment seems to be working. Let's hear from Rafa tomorrow"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" ultimahora.es/deportes/tenis… This piece on yesterday's practice is very positive. Rafa not only tested his foot but trained intensively for 2.5h [his young partner could hardly cope w/Rafa's shots] Treatment seems to be working. Let's hear from Rafa tomorrow"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" ultimahora.es/deportes/tenis…

It is also reported that the Spaniard will also confirm the news that he and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child during the press conference.

Rafael Nadal spotted practicing on grass in Mallorca, further assuring fans of Wimbledon participation

Rafael Nadal is all but guaranteed to play in Wimbledon this year

The surest sign yet that Rafael Nadal will be participating in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships this year is a video of him practicing at the Mallorca Country club.

The short clip shows the 22-time Grand Slam champion ripping backhands on the grasscourts of his home club, assuring fans that his fitness level is good enough for him to compete once again.

The former World No. 1's remarks after the French Open, where he revealed that he would be undergoing treatment on his foot in the hopes of better managing Muller-Weiss Syndrome, had left many wondering if he would play at SW19. But the latest evidence indicates that it is more than likely that the two-time winner will not miss the event.

Not Rafael Nadal 🇫🇷🌱 @RaphaelDabadie Second practice of the week with Martin this morning Second practice of the week with Martin this morning 😊💪🇪🇸 https://t.co/JW0GcyDLPa

If all goes well, the World No. 4 could be seeded second in the tournament, considering World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 2 Alexander Zverev are out of the tournament.

The former has been forced to stay out because of a blanket ban on all Russian and Belarusian players, while the latter is still recovering from the injury he sustained in the semifinals of the French Open against Nadal.

