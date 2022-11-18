"Rafael Nadal plays his last match of the season and Twitter goes down, coincidence?" - Amid reports of Twitter shutting down, tennis fans share a few laughs

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fans on social media have one thing in common -- their respective fandoms on Twitter that have helped them cope when their favorites lost and joined them in jubilation when they won. Thanks to Elon Musk's recent meltdown, however, those communities are at risk of being taken away from them, leading to all those fans coping in their own idiosynchratic ways.

Amidst reports that Twitter could be heading for a certain blackout over the weekend after Musk initiated the latest round of layoffs, tennis fans on the site came together to share their funniest jokes and fondest memories of their time spent on Twitter so far.

One fan pointed out how "Tennis Twitter" was at its finest during the Australian Open earlier this year, when Djokovic's visa saga gave birth to a host of memes and jokes. Recalling how everyone became immigration law experts overnight in light of the Serb's deportation, they wrote:

"I just need you to understand that Tennis Twitter was at its finest when we were all Australian immigration law experts."

AJ Eccles @AJEccles I just need you to understand that tennis twitter was at its finest when we were all Australian immigration law experts. I just need you to understand that tennis twitter was at its finest when we were all Australian immigration law experts.

Another user brought up Nadal's 2022 season coming to an end just a day earlier, wondering if it was really a coincidence that Twitter was going down as soon as the 22-time Grand Slam drew curtains on his year -- jokingly, of course.

"Rafael Nadal plays his last match of the season and twitter goes down, coincidence? I think not."

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer rafael nadal plays his last match of the season and twitter goes down, coincidence ? i think not rafael nadal plays his last match of the season and twitter goes down, coincidence ? i think not

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

𝐿𝓁𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝒮𝒶𝓎𝓈 ☄🌠🚀 @tennis_lol Rafa Nadal when asked if he is looking for alternatives of Twitter

Rafa Nadal when asked if he is looking for alternatives of Twitterhttps://t.co/WCvL9T4S1F

Raduc̶a̶n̶u̶ @iR4du Twitter is not going anhwhere y'all just wanted to get some ig followers Twitter is not going anhwhere y'all just wanted to get some ig followers 😭

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 All I'm saying is twitter better not end before Andy Murray receives a last minute wild card for the final of the World Tour Finals and beats Novak Djokovic to a chorus of adulation and appreciative applause. All I'm saying is twitter better not end before Andy Murray receives a last minute wild card for the final of the World Tour Finals and beats Novak Djokovic to a chorus of adulation and appreciative applause.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis



The moment I tried talking about something else, I was shadow banned for wrong think and Elon hasn’t changed that.



So I’ll stick to Novak.



Good luck tomorrow, Novak! Well, I’ve spent 12 and a half years talking about Novak Djokovic here.The moment I tried talking about something else, I was shadow banned for wrong think and Elon hasn’t changed that.So I’ll stick to Novak.Good luck tomorrow, Novak! Well, I’ve spent 12 and a half years talking about Novak Djokovic here. The moment I tried talking about something else, I was shadow banned for wrong think and Elon hasn’t changed that. 😂So I’ll stick to Novak.Good luck tomorrow, Novak! 🔥💪👊🎾

Ana @_anatc0 Really hope that nothing happens to Twitter.



It’s been a wonderful (sometimes chaotic) outlet and opportunity to share my love for tennis, Djokovic and life.



Met so many lovely people from all around the world that I wouldn’t have been able to meet otherwise.



..here’s hoping🤞🏼 Really hope that nothing happens to Twitter.It’s been a wonderful (sometimes chaotic) outlet and opportunity to share my love for tennis, Djokovic and life.Met so many lovely people from all around the world that I wouldn’t have been able to meet otherwise...here’s hoping🤞🏼 https://t.co/pBliN3lrPR

AJ Eccles @AJEccles When twitter shuts down I will go full Steffi Graf (marry a bald and occasionally appear in public for charitable events). When twitter shuts down I will go full Steffi Graf (marry a bald and occasionally appear in public for charitable events).

High Blood Pressure @thetwinkwolff BREAKING: Elon Musk announces the only way to prevent Twitter from shutting down is to stream this Maria Sharapova fancam

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces the only way to prevent Twitter from shutting down is to stream this Maria Sharapova fancam 🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk announces the only way to prevent Twitter from shutting down is to stream this Maria Sharapova fancamhttps://t.co/4OdoahZKGr

Alex | Tennis 🎾 @Alex_Boroch If twitter goes down, this should be my final tweet. If twitter goes down, this should be my final tweet. https://t.co/V0vuTNe8t2

David Law @DavidLawTennis My suggested solution to this wasn’t actually going to be ‘end Twitter’, but anyway. My suggested solution to this wasn’t actually going to be ‘end Twitter’, but anyway.

isidora @inspiredbyrafa lena @shapovarolov The Office - tennis edition

The Office - tennis edition https://t.co/IBE68d4zow this sums it up how i want to remember tennis twitter 🥹 twitter.com/shapovarolov/s… this sums it up how i want to remember tennis twitter 🥹 twitter.com/shapovarolov/s…

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 If Twitter does indeed die, I just want to take a moment to say that with all my heart I truly will miss it because honestly, where else am I going to get the opportunity to frequently remind you all that the greatest men's professional tennis player of all time is Andy Murray?! If Twitter does indeed die, I just want to take a moment to say that with all my heart I truly will miss it because honestly, where else am I going to get the opportunity to frequently remind you all that the greatest men's professional tennis player of all time is Andy Murray?!

Dramandrey stan account (Taylor's Version) 🧣 @nathstan12 If these are our last moments on Twitter I just want to say: @AndreyRublev97 YOU ARE THE KINDEST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TENNIS WORLD, I LOVE YOU 🥺 If these are our last moments on Twitter I just want to say: @AndreyRublev97 YOU ARE THE KINDEST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TENNIS WORLD, I LOVE YOU 🥺

iki the Opera Singer!🎭🎤🎶🎼🎵#21,373🇷🇸🇧🇦🐐🐊 @operskapevacica Please, I need Twitter to stay. I'm not going to talk tennis on Facebook. Been there and done it, and it isn't the same. Please, I need Twitter to stay. I'm not going to talk tennis on Facebook. Been there and done it, and it isn't the same.

ekeirdor 🇪🇨 @kxcii now that twitter is dying, it's time to reveal my secret crush on estonian tennis player anett kontaveit. i'm sure this comes as a shock to everyone. now that twitter is dying, it's time to reveal my secret crush on estonian tennis player anett kontaveit. i'm sure this comes as a shock to everyone.

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer if twitter really does implode where tf are we going im so serious rn i cant be insane abt tennis on my own anymore if twitter really does implode where tf are we going im so serious rn i cant be insane abt tennis on my own anymore

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic experience contrasting fortunes at 2022 ATP Finals

Nitto ATP Finals 2022

Coming to the tennis side of things, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both endured contrasting finishes to their final 2022 tournament. Playing in the Green Group at the ATP Finals, the Mallorcan crashed out of the group stage with successive defeats in his opening matches against Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thankfully, Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the final group match to end his year on a positive note, also recording his first ATP win as a father in the process. Djokovic, meanwhile, is guaranteed to finish as the leader of the Red Group, beating Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to book his spot in the knockouts.

Taking on Daniil Medvedev in his final group match, the 21-time Grand Slam champion took the opening set 6-3 and looked set to take the match. At the time of print, the pair were locked at 5-4 in the second set, with Djokovic serving to stay in the set.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes