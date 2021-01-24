Rafael Nadal plays like his life depends on it: Gilles Simon on how the Spaniard gets out of tough situations

Gilles Simon recently analyzed Rafael Nadal’s tactical approach during his matches, laying special emphasis on how the Spaniard responds when things aren't going his way. According to the Frenchman, during uncomfortable situations Nadal has the uncanny ability to shift gears and play every point as if it were his last, which in turn helps him find his footing.

Gilles Simon has played the Big 3 - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - several times in his career, but without much success. The 36-year-old, who was once ranked as high as No. 6, has faced Nadal nine times, winning just once (Madrid Masters, 2008).

During a chat with Tennis Majors, Simon pointed out how Rafael Nadal usually goes back to his tried and tested methods when trailing in a match. According to the Frenchman, in such situations, Nadal starts attacking his opponent’s backhand with his loopy forehand, while also upping his intensity levels.

Gilles Simon also lauded Rafael Nadal’s ability to construct points well and mix things up when under pressure.

"Rafa starts from what works when things aren't going well - 'I'm gonna put a lot of intensity in my forehand range on the backhand side of the other. And I'm gonna be around a lot by putting energy into it. And from there, I'm gonna (proceed). I'm validating that first, that it's my thing'," Simon said.

"If his life depends on one point, he's gonna play that (way)," continued the Frenchman. "That's what's so special about him, and then you see the construction. Then he will play longer, and sometimes he comes forward etc."

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic know themselves like no other: Gilles Simon

Rafael Nadal

According to Gilles Simon, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic can find their A-game in the crucial moments with greater frequency than their peers. That, the Frenchman believes, comes from their immense self-belief and understanding of their game.

"Rafa, Roger, and Novak know themselves like no other that's why they are able to keep their level in the important moments," said Simon. "Even more they can go higher which is colossal."

Gilles Simon further claimed that Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have unparalleled confidence levels, arising out of their continuous success on tour. But Simon also pointed out that at the end of the day, the Big 3 are simply better players than the rest of the field.

"First I think that they naturally have a high level of confidence because they win all the time," added Simon. "When you played youth competitions you increased your level by winning three or four matches in a row. Tour's life is so different. Second, they are overall stronger (at tennis)."