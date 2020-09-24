Rafael Nadal pledges support to Food Bank of Mallorca, appointed honorary ambassador

As the world continues to be plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, problems have emerged for society in several sectors. Among them is one of mankind’s most vital requirements - food.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Rafael Nadal along with his foundation have committed to assisting the Food Bank of Mallorca, an organization that caters to the region's underprivileged.

Upon the confirmation of Rafael Nadal’s collaboration, the Food Bank of Mallorca even appointed the celebrated Spaniard as their honorary ambassador.

Rafa Nadal nombrado embajador honorífico del Banco de Alimentos de Mallorca https://t.co/NNWgEEtCzl через @Maconfi — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) September 23, 2020

Rafael Nadal and his foundation to donate 3000 kg of food to the affected families

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020 - Day Six

Rafael Nadal's generosity has been well-documented in recent years. Whenever a problem befalls his people, the Mallorcan is often the first to step out in assistance.

In 2018, Rafael Nadal housed the Mallorca flood victims, while this year saw him join hands with Pau Gasol to raise almost 15 million for his compatriots who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Nadal with some of his Academy Students

Now the World No. 2, along with his foundation and the Rafa Nadal Academy, have pledged their support to the Food Bank of Mallorca in order to deal with the current food crisis in the region.

Advertisement

“Since my foundation and from the academy we have joined the work of the Food Bank,” Nadal said. “We understand that the work carried out by this institution is always very important, but even more so today with the situation we currently have, known to all.”

It has been reported that the Rafa Nadal Foundation aims to donate around 3,000 kg of food to the affected families in Mallorca. That would greatly benefit the Food Bank of Mallorca, which already supports roughly 25,000 people - a figure that has seen a drastic rise since the pandemic set in.

Maria Francisca Perello

Rafael Nadal’s wife - Maria Francisca ‘Xisca’ Perello - acknowledged the charitable efforts carried out by the organization. As the director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, she expressed her happiness at being able to help the needy in such testing times.

“The Mallorca Food Bank has been carrying out magnificent work for years, more necessary than ever,” Xisca Perello said. “It is a satisfaction to be able to contribute so that people in our environment can count on this help in food.”

Rafael Nadal

Raimundo de Montis, the president of the Food Bank of Mallorca, lauded Rafael Nadal for his generosity during the global crisis.

“It is an honor for the Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Mallorca that Rafa Nadal has agreed to be our honorary ambassador; the first in these 25 years. We highly value his immense human quality, increased in these times that we have to live,” said de Montis.