Rafael Nadal's foundation comes out in support of the intellectually & physically disabled

Rafael Nadal has always been a great role model both on and off the court, and is widely regarded as one of the most philanthropic sports personalities in the world. Elite athletes at the top of their field are often indifferent to the plight of those less fortunate than them. But that is certainly not the case with Nadal.

When he is not on-court battering his opponents with his big forehand, the Spaniard is busy going out of his way to help those in need. In 2018, Rafael Nadal donated €1 million for rebuilding the worst affected areas of his hometown in Mallorca which was hit by floods. He also helped the people who were displaced by the disaster, letting them stay at his academy.

But that is just one example of the series of philanthropic deeds done by Rafael Nadal. And he recently expanded on his humanitarian work, as his academy sent a message of empowerment to the Special Olympics - the global organization for athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Rafael Nadal's foundation aims to empower the disabled

In November 2007 Rafael Nadal created the "Fundacion Rafa Nadal", whose objective is social work and development aid - particularly for children and young adults.

The initiative has come a long way since, having reinforced the lives of more than 5000 children and youths in Spain over the last 13 years. Rafael Nadal's foundation has also lent its helping hand to underprivileged children in India, having provided rations in a district going through a food crisis during the pandemic.

The foundation's endorsement of the Special Olympics, which provides year-round training and activities to 5 million athletes in over 172 countries, is a powerful message that would serve to empower the disabled.

Hoy hace 10 años arrancaba #MásqueTenis, ¡cuántas experiencias y aprendizajes hemos compartido desde entonces! Junto con @SpecialOlympESP promovemos la práctica de #tenis entre jóvenes con #discapacidad intelectual, con el objetivo de empoderarles y favorecer su integración pic.twitter.com/fmKavdIyrF — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) July 24, 2020

The message from Rafael Nadal's foundation was then lauded by the Special Olympics' European counterpart on their Twitter handle. They thanked the 19-time Major winner and his foundation for personally integrating and supporting several disabled children throughout the last decade.

Advertisement

The Special Olympics organizes a series of competitions every day around the world - with the competitions ranging from regional, national and world events. Unlike the Olympic Games, the Special Olympics World Games alternate between summer and winter games, in two-year cycles, recurring every fourth year. The first games were held in 1968 in USA.

Apart from helping and supporting children and youths in need, Rafael Nadal has also endorsed other organizations like City Harvest, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and Small Steps Project.