Rafael Nadal post-retirement life: Spaniard turns to Padel, joins ex-coach Carlos Moya for fun session at his academy

Rafael Nadal picked up the padel months after his retirement from tennis, and engaged in a fun session at his academy alongside his ex-coach Carlos Moya. The Spaniard bid his illustrious career adieu in November last year at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in front of his home crowd in Spain.

Ad

Ever since he hung up his racket at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the 38-year-old has been focusing on his other ventures, including his eponymous academy, and has also been enjoying his life post-tennis. Interestingly, he picked up the padel to engage in a fun session where he was joined by his ex-coach Moya and others.

He took to Instagram to share some photos from the session and express his delight at picking up the padel.

Ad

Trending

"I had so much fun today! 😃 Who do you think won the match?" he captioned the post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nadal, considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes ever, suffered an injury-riddled couple of years leading up to 2024. He made his grand return at the beginning of the season at the Brisbane International but later suffered another injury, which kept him out until the clay swing, where though he showed glimpses of his previous greatness, he was by and large, a shadow of his former self.

He announced that the final tournament of his career would be the Davis Cup Finals, a tournament he has conquered five times. He lost to Botic Van de Zandschulp in the final match of his career and despite Carlos Alcaraz's best efforts, Team Netherlands ousted Team Spain, bringing an end to one of the greatest tennis careers.

Ad

Fortunately, the 22-time Major champion seems to be enjoying life after retirement.

"I'm fine, perfect" - Rafael Nadal opens up about life after tennis

Rafael Nadal - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal was honored with the Extraordinary Trophy at the Gran Gala of the Mundo Deportivo where he said he wasn't having a hard time coping with life after tennis.

Ad

“I’m fine, perfect, doing a different kind of work, but trying to organise what my life is right now and what my life will be in the future,” explained the 38-year-old at the gala. “All changes take time, but personally I’m very well. I’m getting used to a new stage of my life. The last years of my career were difficult and that helps me not to miss it so much. I only retired three months ago, not a year ago, so I can’t be completely clear, but at the moment I’m well.”

Rafael Nadal is also making major strides with his academy's development and recently announced the birth of a new tennis centre in Marbella.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here