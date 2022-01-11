Rafael Nadal shares picture of himself practicing with Diego Schwartzman ahead of Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his 17th Australian Open appearance. The Spaniard, who made a return to competitive tennis at the Melbourne Summer Set last week, traded hits with Diego Schwartzman at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

One Nadal fan named Tanika posted a video of Nadal's practice session on Twitter. In the video, the Spaniard can be seen unloading on his first serve, as well as working on his net game.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafa's practice today (via eugedemartino ig stories) Rafa's practice today (via eugedemartino ig stories) https://t.co/DBRQq3qXlK

Diego Schwartzman also took to the micro-blogging site to upload a snap of himself sitting next to Rafael Nadal during the practice session. Nadal later posted the picture on his Instagram story, thanking the Argentine for trading hits with him.

"Practice session earlier today with Diego Schwartzman and his team. Thanks for that moment. Gracias Peque!" Rafael Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman pictured at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday

The ATP reposted the photo of the two players on their Twitter page, jokingly asking fans whether they wanted to be invited to watch the practice session.

Nadal's wholesome caption comes as no surprise, considering how well the Spaniard gets along with Schwartzman. The two regularly practice with each other, and also enjoy a healthy rivalry on the court. Although Schwartzman trails Nadal 11-1 in their head-to-head, he has often pushed the Spaniard to the limit.

Schwartzman is not the only Argentine player Nadal has enjoyed a great relationship with. He also got along well with former Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian and former World No. 10 Juan Monaco among others.

Rafael Nadal eyes 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2022

After being sidelined for the second half of the 2021 season due to a foot injury, Nadal returned to competitive action at the Melbourne Summer Set, where he bagged his first title since last year's Rome Masters.

The Spaniard didn't drop a set during his entire campaign at the ATP 250 tournament, beating USA's Maxime Cressy in the championship match to clinch his 89th title.

Nadal, who last won the Australian Open in 2009, will be eager to make an impact at Melbourne Park when the Slam begins on 17 January. The Spaniard has also reached four finals in Melbourne, most recently in 2019.

The 35-year-old will also be looking to win his 21st Major, which would give him sole ownership of the Grand Slam record.

Edited by Arvind Sriram