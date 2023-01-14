After a few months of adapting to the new experience of parenthood, Rafael Nadal believes he has found his old routine again as he continues his time on the tour with his family by his side. In fact, the Spanish great feels he is now training and practicing more than he ever did.

Ahead of the start of his 2023 Australian Open campaign on Monday, Nadal said that he has devoted more time to practice ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year within the last three weeks than he has done over the last 10 years. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to compete in his first Grand Slam since becoming a father, and his wife Mery and their 3-month-old son Rafael Jr. have been with him ever since he touched down in Australia ahead of the United Cup.

Nadal admitted that the experience of parenthood and traveling with his son drastically changed the way he did things initially.

"That changed my preparation last year a lot, without a doubt. A lot of changes at the beginning," Nadal said in a pre-tournament press conference at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old said he is now more comfortable with his routine.

"But now, no. I am able to do my normal routines, practice as much as I can. I practice probably more than ever, more than the last 10 years the last three weeks," he added.

As he gets set to begin his title defense, the 36-year-old is highly satisfied with his preparation and also the fact that he is able to enjoy some quality family time.

"Yeah, have been a positive experience in all ways. I'm very satisfied about these three weeks of work and, of course, having the family with me," the Spaniard expressed.

Feeling "quite happy and ready" ahead of his Australian Open title defense, Rafael Nadal aims to end winless run

Rafael Nadal trains ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Going by the numbers, Rafael Nadal's recent results on the tour since November last year spell worry for him with just a solitary win in six matches. Two of those losses came at the United Cup earlier this month. However, the Spaniard believes the lack of match wins does not dent his confidence and his mental approach in the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the 2023 season.

While Nadal would have loved to enter the Australian Open on the back of a few victories, the two-time champion in Melbourne feels confident.

"The only thing that didn't happen in my side is victories. That's the real thing," Nadal explained. "But for the rest of the things that I am building to be ready for a tournament like this one, I feel quite ready."

The Spaniard said is happy with his preparation so far and feels ready for his first-round match on Monday.

"I would love to arrive here with a couple of victories, yes. That didn't happen, so need to accept that, need to live with it. The rest of the parts of my game that I have been working with, I am quite happy and I feel ready in terms of try to play a very good tennis on Monday," he added.

The Mallorca native faces Great Britain's rising star Jack Draper in the first round on Monday at Rod Laver Arena, the court on which he became the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles just a year ago with a thrilling comeback win against Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final.

