In pictures: First glimpse at Rafael Nadal's newborn son as baby makes camera debut at the 2023 United Cup in Sydney

Rafael Nadal, who is in Australia to kick off his 2023 season by contesting the inaugural edition of the United Cup in Sydney, is accompanied by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their 12-week-old newborn son.

Baby Nadal, who is on his first intercontinental trip, attended his father’s practice sessions before making his camera debut on Saturday (December 31). The baby was spotted beside his father ahead of his first match of the season against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup.

Rafael Nadal, who welcomed his first child with wife Maria Francisca Perello on October 8, 2022, recently spoke about finding the right balance between his personal life and career. The former World No. 1 conveyed that he was still adjusting to the new family addition, having had a slow comeback to the competitive format since the baby’s birth.

"The first event I play like a father without the baby with me, I lost first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the group stage. At the end I won my last match, but I need to keep improving, no?" Rafa said.

"We have some help. No problem at all. Just I need to organize little bit my life, as everybody needs to do when you have a child in your life," the Spaniard added.

"Excited to be in Australia one more time" - Rafael Nadal hopes for a strong start to his 2023 campaign at the United Cup

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 United Cup

On the tennis front, Rafael Nadal has kicked off his 2023 season, which will be his first full season as a father. The Spaniard, who is currently locked in a battle with Norrie, is into the deciding set, having secured the opening set 6-3 and being edged over by the Brit in the second set 3-6.

The 36-year-old, who will be looking forward to defending his 2022 Australian Open title later in January, recently expressed that he was excited to return to the country Down Under.

"Excited to be in Australia one more time. Hope to be ready to enjoy our month here in Australia," he said.

The Mallorcan, however, noted that he is currently focused on representing Spain and leading his country to victory at the United Cup.

"Excited to play this competition for the first time. We are focused now on this event. Let's try our best and let's see how far we can go. It's always different when you play as a team," he said.

"I mean, is nothing 100% new, but at the same time it's the first time that we share forces between men, women," said Nadal, who will be seen partnering with former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in a mixed doubles encounter," the 36-year-old added.

