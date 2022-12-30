Rafael Nadal's wife and son present at practice session ahead of Spain's United Cup opener

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and his newborn son were present at his practice session in Sydney ahead of the United Cup.

The World No. 2 is representing Spain in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The country's opener is against Great Britain at the Ken Rosewall Arena on Saturday (December 31). Nadal will play the first match of the tie against Cameron Norrie followed by Nuria Parrizas Diaz's encounter against Katie Swan.

The King of Clay will also partner Paula Badosa in Spain's mixed doubles match against Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan.

The 36-year-old had a practice session in Sydney ahead of his team's opening fixture and his wife and son were present as well.

For Nadal's son, it was his first time attending one of his father's training sessions during the ATP Tour.

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their son on October 8. The Spaniard said earlier this month that his son was doing well and sleeping well.

"At the moment he is doing well, sleeping. If he is right-handed or left-handed, I still don't know," he said.

Rafael Nadal on adapting to the ATP tour while being a father

Rafael Nadal practicing in Sydney ahead of the United Cup

Rafael Nadal was asked in his pre-tournament press conference about how he was adapting to the ATP Tour as a new father.

The Spaniard found the question amusing and joked about how his previous tournaments as a father went badly. He lost in his opening round at the Paris Masters before being eliminated in the round-robin of the ATP Finals in Turin.

"The first event I play like a father without the baby with me, I lost first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the group stage. At the end I won my last match, but I need to keep improving, no?" Nadal said. "We have some help. No problem at all. Just I need to organize little bit my life, as everybody needs to do when you have a child in your life," the Spaniard said.

Nadal won 39 out of 47 matches during the 2022 season and will be eager to have another impressive season in 2023. After facing Great Britain, Spain will take on Australia and the King of Clay will be up against Alex de Minaur.

Following the United Cup, Nadal is scheduled to compete in the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion.

