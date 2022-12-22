Rafael Nadal shares pleasant update about newborn son, discusses baby's hand preference

Rafael Nadal is soaking up his new role as a father after welcoming his first child with wife Mery Perello in October and the tennis legend recently shared a pleasant update about the 11-week-old.

In an interview with Cadena SER, the Spaniard, who is enjoying some downtime with family before heading to Australia to commence his 2023 season, revealed that his newborn son was doing well and sleeping well. Rafael Nadal, who is naturally right-handed but plays tennis with his left-hand, also wittily disclosed that he is yet to discover his infant’s hand preference.

"At the moment he is doing well, sleeping. If he is right-handed or left-handed, I still don't know," he said.

The Spaniard’s revelation comes a month after admitting to the struggles of juggling between his career and raising his bundle of joy.

"More tired, sleeping less," the 22-time Grand Slam champion had said. "It's one more concern in your life. Living it naturally, with happiness. I'm neither more nor less than any father. Trying to make the most of the moments I can be with him."

"Every change has an impact, but it's not something that scares me" - Rafael Nadal on imminent retirement and shifting priorities

Rafael Nadal was by Roger Federer's side as the Swiss took his leave from tennis

The question of Rafael Nadal’s retirement has been lingering in the minds of tennis fans ever since the Spaniard’s arch-rival Roger Federer announced his departure from the competitive sport.

Although ardent fans of the legend have been dreading his approaching retirement, the 36-year-old voiced that he wasn’t as concerned about it and was comfortable with his life outside of tennis.

"Right now I don't have that feeling, I think that in my life I have always been happy also outside of tennis,” he said.

"Luckily, I have many projects to enjoy and live them for the future. I'm not afraid. Every change has an impact and you have to have respect, but it's not something that scares me," he added.

Rafael Nadal, who had previously suggested that he would dial down his sporting ambitions after starting a family, stated that he was still feeling competitive and was looking forward to the upcoming 2023 season.

"I always answer naturally. I don't know, I don't know what can happen tomorrow. But I know that I'm still happy doing what I do. I'm looking forward to starting a new season. Then the physical, the head and the results will mark," he said, "I'm a competitor and I enjoy it. People think I'm obsessed with winning and winning. And no, I'm obsessed with competing."

